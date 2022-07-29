Style inspiration: 5 stylish men you need to check out asap [Part 2]
Looking to be inspired? We have come up with five more Instagram accounts you need to follow to get some much-needed inspiration.
Men can be fashionable too! It’s all about creativity, colour coordination and knowing how to pair things up.
Here are some of Nigeria's most fashionable men you need to keep tabs on;
5. Prince Nelson
Former Mr Nigeria and Reality Tv star is one fashionable person to follow online.
If you want urban wear with a splash of Gen Z craziness, then follow Prince Nelson for all the inspiration you need.
4. Timini Egbuson
This actor swings from urban looks to more corporate attire, but one thing we cannot take away from Timini is his sense of style.
Be inspired by his native attires to casual outfits.
3. Mai Atafo
This designer Instagram page is a haven for suit lovers.
Who else to teach you how to wear suits and native attires than Mai Atafo himself?
2. Vine Olugu
This model and actor’s style is one for the books!
Using a lot of pastel colours, Vine inspires you if you are a laid-back guy who goes out to unwind a lot.
1. Kizz Daniel
The Buga lord is big on urban fashion and style.
Always in a nice hoody, jacket, two-piece and sneakers.
Looking for how to pair your outfits and the colours to choose? then Kizz’s account is one to follow.
