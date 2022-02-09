RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 pictures that show Tiwa Savage's style is sexy and classy

Temi Iwalaiye

We are loving everything about the new Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa has been on top of her fashion game [Instagram]

I remember years ago, some people remarked that something was missing about the way Tiwa Savage dresses, it was a little too pop princess. She heard their cries and revamped her fashion.

Tiwa Savage’s new look is sexy and classy, sultry yet refined. Perhaps, we need to thank her new stylist for this transformation.

Here her recent looks we love;

Tiwa Savage pairs this tutu with beads and a white clutch that looks lovely. The shoes might be Amina Muaddi, but one can’t be sure.

Tiwa wears this lovely corset top and skirt that is so easy to recreate. It is made by Lanre Da Silva.

There are many things to like about this sweater gown, the beaded openings, the length and the clutch is gorgeous.

Tiwa employed the services of the Lanre Da Silva and she came out blazing. The velvet fabric is absolutely beautiful, paired with a black purse that makes the look complete.

Although this picture is taken seated, these corseted gown is sexy and paired with the right diamonds, and pink platform heels, we are just in awe.

