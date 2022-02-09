Style Inspiration: 5 pictures that show Tiwa Savage's style is sexy and classy

Tiwa Savage’s new look is sexy and classy, sultry yet refined. Perhaps, we need to thank her new stylist for this transformation.

Here her recent looks we love;

Sexy tutu

Tiwa Savage pairs this tutu with beads and a white clutch that looks lovely. The shoes might be Amina Muaddi, but one can’t be sure.

Corseted Tiwa

Tiwa wears this lovely corset top and skirt that is so easy to recreate. It is made by Lanre Da Silva.

Sweater and cream

There are many things to like about this sweater gown, the beaded openings, the length and the clutch is gorgeous.

All black

Tiwa employed the services of the Lanre Da Silva and she came out blazing. The velvet fabric is absolutely beautiful, paired with a black purse that makes the look complete.