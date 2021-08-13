Style Inspiration: 3 times Ozo rocked a beanie effortlessly

BB Naija's ex-housemate Ozo Chukwu is known for his short shorts, durags and hats.

Today, we will be focusing on his new favourite item, the beanie.

Here are three ways to rock a beanie courtesy of Ozo.

Native Beanie

I bet you thought you could never rock a beanie on a native attire?

But Ozo proved us wrong. This isn’t a complete native, but a flowing casual dress was people wear at home called jalamia.

Casual beanie

Here Ozo is wearing navy blue pants and a round neck tee. He caps it off with a beanie and, we love to see it.

Sporty beanie

Ozo wears his staple shorts and a beanie. The sneakers add a very athletic vibe to the look.