A beanie cap is made to cover the head in cold weather conditions. Nowadays, it is worn as a fashion accessory.
Style Inspiration: 3 times Ozo rocked a beanie effortlessly
This week we are inspired by how Ozo rocks the accessory know as a beanie and we are counting down three ways he did.
BB Naija's ex-housemate Ozo Chukwu is known for his short shorts, durags and hats.
Today, we will be focusing on his new favourite item, the beanie.
Here are three ways to rock a beanie courtesy of Ozo.
Native Beanie
I bet you thought you could never rock a beanie on a native attire?
But Ozo proved us wrong. This isn’t a complete native, but a flowing casual dress was people wear at home called jalamia.
Casual beanie
Here Ozo is wearing navy blue pants and a round neck tee. He caps it off with a beanie and, we love to see it.
Sporty beanie
Ozo wears his staple shorts and a beanie. The sneakers add a very athletic vibe to the look.
Would you wear your beanie the way Ozo does?
