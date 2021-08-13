RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 3 times Ozo rocked a beanie effortlessly

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

This week we are inspired by how Ozo rocks the accessory know as a beanie and we are counting down three ways he did.

Ozo rocking a beanie [instagram/ozo]
Ozo rocking a beanie [instagram/ozo]

A beanie cap is made to cover the head in cold weather conditions. Nowadays, it is worn as a fashion accessory.

Recommended articles

BB Naija's ex-housemate Ozo Chukwu is known for his short shorts, durags and hats.

Today, we will be focusing on his new favourite item, the beanie.

Here are three ways to rock a beanie courtesy of Ozo.

www.instagram.com

I bet you thought you could never rock a beanie on a native attire?

But Ozo proved us wrong. This isn’t a complete native, but a flowing casual dress was people wear at home called jalamia.

www.instagram.com

Here Ozo is wearing navy blue pants and a round neck tee. He caps it off with a beanie and, we love to see it.

www.instagram.com

Ozo wears his staple shorts and a beanie. The sneakers add a very athletic vibe to the look.

Would you wear your beanie the way Ozo does?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

Wizkid to release 'Essence (Remix)' featuring Justin Beiber, with 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' on the way

BBNaija 2021: Viewers react as housemates defy Pere's cooking orders

‘I came too early and Messi came at the right time,’ Jay-Jay Okocha reacts to PSG’s star’s £1M per week contract

Over 4,500 Nigerian doctors flee to UK since Buhari became President

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Nollywood actress Lynda Clems calls out Annie Idibia over 'Nkoyo' series

Actress Destiny Etiko releases steamy photos to mark 32nd birthday

Ultimate Love's Iyke and Theresa call off engagement