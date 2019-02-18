Last night comedian and OAP Ushbebe co-hosted his comedy show 'Yadadi' with media darling Toke Makinwa who wore a stunning 'Miss Jackson' power suit by RTW designer Tubo.

We have come to expect glamour and glitz when it comes to Toke Makinwa and the media personality came through oozing with it. Toke re-imagined the power suit with this black sequin number by Nigerian retail brand Tubo. The tight fitting black suit showed off her impressive decolletage with it's low neckline and the jacket was embellished with sequin detailing.

She accessorised her stunning outfit with a pair of crystal-embellished satin pumps by Balenciaga and a signature Toke Makinwa face beat by her favourite, Anita Brows.

Toke wore her her Naomi style in a poker straight, sleek style with a simple middle parting.

Tubo is a label that has received acclaim over the last couple of years and has become a firm favourite with celebrities. Her designs are made to accentuate women's hourglass figures and bring out their femininity. Their brand values are aesthetics, integrity, love and growth.

According to their website:

Tubo is an emerging women’s wear brand, best known for its creativity in redesigning the traditional African bridal attires, chic pret a porte with an infusion of haute couture making each piece a wardrobe statement, and distinctive haute couture pieces with amazing silhouettes that bring out the uniqueness of every woman.

She came into the Nigerian fashion scene when the Creative Director, Sandrah Tubobereni, switched from her career in finance and business development, with a vision to change the world through fashion.

Credits:

Outfit: @tubortw

Styled by: @harvellastyles

Make up: – @anitabrows

Hair: @emzerocku

Photography: @shotbyernest