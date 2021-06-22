Style Guide: Places you can wear a summer dress to
There is no summertime in Nigeria, but we can still rock summer dresses.
Whether it is a long or short summer dress, you can wear them to various places.
Summer is the favourite season of most people in western countries.
In summer, the sun is out and the flowers are in bloom. It begins in June and ends sometime in September.
We don't have summer in Nigeria but summer dresses are one of the outfits every girl should have;
Wear summer dresses to;
The beach
Summer dresses are perfect beachwear because they are free and unrestrictive.
Dates (day or night)
A summer dress is perfect for a date. The date could be at a restaurant or the movies. You can never really go wrong with a summer dress.
Club and parties
Do you think you cannot wear a summer dress to a party? Think again, paired with the right heels, they are perfect.
Casual outings
Stepping out to run errands or move around town? A summer dress is the way to go.
