Style Guide: Nengi Hampson's guide to perfect dinner gowns

Pearls and purple

What is so great about this picture is the texture of the fabric. Pearls and purple are a perfect combination if you want to look regal and royal.

Mustard is the sexiest colour

Red has a strong contender when it comes to sexy colours and mustard is that contender. Want to stand out at any event? Then try wearing mustard.

Mermaid and mesh

For this gown, you need the perfect tailor and the perfect material to recreate it, if not it will be a what I ordered vs what I got situation.

The perfect black gown

Do not believe them when they say, the perfect black gown does not exist because it does, and Nengi chose a black velvet gown with gold embroidery.

Scuba Blue

Nengi take on this scuba material is simply manifique. It is truly the simplicity of it that makes it look that great.