RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: Nengi Hampson's guide to perfect dinner gowns

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Learn how to look dinner gown perfect with Nengi.

Nengi's guide on dinner gowns [Instagram]
Nengi's guide on dinner gowns [Instagram]

You never know when you need to slay a dinner gown but don’t think too far, reality TV star and Influencer, Nengi Hampson is the perfect muse to be inspired by.

Recommended articles

What is so great about this picture is the texture of the fabric. Pearls and purple are a perfect combination if you want to look regal and royal.

Red has a strong contender when it comes to sexy colours and mustard is that contender. Want to stand out at any event? Then try wearing mustard.

For this gown, you need the perfect tailor and the perfect material to recreate it, if not it will be a what I ordered vs what I got situation.

Do not believe them when they say, the perfect black gown does not exist because it does, and Nengi chose a black velvet gown with gold embroidery.

Nengi take on this scuba material is simply manifique. It is truly the simplicity of it that makes it look that great.

It is interesting to note that most of these gowns were styled by Yolanda Okereke, so big ups to her.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What is a micro wedding and how do we plan it?

What is a micro wedding and how do we plan it?

The risks in piercing your br*asts

The risks in piercing your br*asts

If you are in danger, use any of these tricks to raise alarm

If you are in danger, use any of these tricks to raise alarm

What should and shouldn't make you sweat

What should and shouldn't make you sweat

Should women play hard to get? When it makes sense and when it doesn’t

Should women play hard to get? When it makes sense and when it doesn’t

S*x Education: 7 suprisingly erotic zones in the body

S*x Education: 7 suprisingly erotic zones in the body

The best pictures on Instagram this week

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Women Talk Sex: “I unlocked unimaginable levels of pleasure when I clocked 30

Women Talk Sex: “I unlocked unimaginable levels of pleasure when I clocked 30”

Do It Yourself: Hair treatments that will grow your hair in 1 month

Do It Yourself: Hair treatments that will grow your hair in 1 month