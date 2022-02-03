You never know when you need to slay a dinner gown but don’t think too far, reality TV star and Influencer, Nengi Hampson is the perfect muse to be inspired by.
Style Guide: Nengi Hampson's guide to perfect dinner gowns
Learn how to look dinner gown perfect with Nengi.
Pearls and purple
What is so great about this picture is the texture of the fabric. Pearls and purple are a perfect combination if you want to look regal and royal.
Mustard is the sexiest colour
Red has a strong contender when it comes to sexy colours and mustard is that contender. Want to stand out at any event? Then try wearing mustard.
Mermaid and mesh
For this gown, you need the perfect tailor and the perfect material to recreate it, if not it will be a what I ordered vs what I got situation.
The perfect black gown
Do not believe them when they say, the perfect black gown does not exist because it does, and Nengi chose a black velvet gown with gold embroidery.
Scuba Blue
Nengi take on this scuba material is simply manifique. It is truly the simplicity of it that makes it look that great.
It is interesting to note that most of these gowns were styled by Yolanda Okereke, so big ups to her.
