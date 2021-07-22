RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: Learn how to look like a rich aunty from Toke Makinwa

Temi Iwalaiye

Toke Makinwa is the staple of the rich aunty aesthetic and we will be learning from her how to recreate the look.

Toke Makinwa looking like a rich aunty {instagram/tokemakinwa}
Toke Makinwa looking like a rich aunty {instagram/tokemakinwa}

Nigeria's media personality Toke Makinwa gives off the rich aunty aura effortlessly.

We all had that rich aunty at family gatherings and, now young women are trying to recreate that aesthetic, vibe, and aura. It is not that hard to recreate.

To be a rich aunty do the following;

If it is not Dior or Chanel? How exactly do you intend to be a rich aunty? Wear a lovely silk two-piece or an Adire Bubu with your little Jacquemus purse and Hermes sandals for this look.

www.instagram.com

If we cannot get a whiff of your scent from two doors down, are you really a rich aunty? Let us adore the scent of your J’adore and bask in your Chanel no 5 perfume.

www.instagram.com

Dark shades give an air of mystery and importance.

Rich aunties are always coming from Dubai, L.A, the UK, the Maldives and so on. When we look at your Instagram feed, we want to see you living life in exotic locations, sipping don Perignon and eating other foreign delicacies.

I do not know where you will find an accent from but a good accent even, when speaking your native language is imperative.

I recently came across a tweet where twitter user said if you want to be a rich aunty, have rich aunty money and, that is my last advice, to have the perfect rich aunty aesthetic, get more money!

