Style Guide: Learn how to look like a rich aunty from Toke Makinwa

We all had that rich aunty at family gatherings and, now young women are trying to recreate that aesthetic, vibe, and aura. It is not that hard to recreate.

To be a rich aunty do the following;

Wear loose-fitting and expensive designer clothes

If it is not Dior or Chanel? How exactly do you intend to be a rich aunty? Wear a lovely silk two-piece or an Adire Bubu with your little Jacquemus purse and Hermes sandals for this look.

Fill everyone’s nostrils with expensive perfume

If we cannot get a whiff of your scent from two doors down, are you really a rich aunty? Let us adore the scent of your J’adore and bask in your Chanel no 5 perfume.

Wear dark shades even when it is not necessary.

Dark shades give an air of mystery and importance.

Travel out as much as possible

Rich aunties are always coming from Dubai, L.A, the UK, the Maldives and so on. When we look at your Instagram feed, we want to see you living life in exotic locations, sipping don Perignon and eating other foreign delicacies.

Have an accent

I do not know where you will find an accent from but a good accent even, when speaking your native language is imperative.