Nigeria's media personality Toke Makinwa gives off the rich aunty aura effortlessly.
Style Guide: Learn how to look like a rich aunty from Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa is the staple of the rich aunty aesthetic and we will be learning from her how to recreate the look.
We all had that rich aunty at family gatherings and, now young women are trying to recreate that aesthetic, vibe, and aura. It is not that hard to recreate.
To be a rich aunty do the following;
Wear loose-fitting and expensive designer clothes
If it is not Dior or Chanel? How exactly do you intend to be a rich aunty? Wear a lovely silk two-piece or an Adire Bubu with your little Jacquemus purse and Hermes sandals for this look.
Fill everyone’s nostrils with expensive perfume
If we cannot get a whiff of your scent from two doors down, are you really a rich aunty? Let us adore the scent of your J’adore and bask in your Chanel no 5 perfume.
Wear dark shades even when it is not necessary.
Dark shades give an air of mystery and importance.
Travel out as much as possible
Rich aunties are always coming from Dubai, L.A, the UK, the Maldives and so on. When we look at your Instagram feed, we want to see you living life in exotic locations, sipping don Perignon and eating other foreign delicacies.
Have an accent
I do not know where you will find an accent from but a good accent even, when speaking your native language is imperative.
I recently came across a tweet where twitter user said if you want to be a rich aunty, have rich aunty money and, that is my last advice, to have the perfect rich aunty aesthetic, get more money!
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng