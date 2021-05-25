Style Guide: How to wear your boyfriend's jeans
Style Guide is a series on how to style particular accessories and clothes
LIFE HACK: You can use the jeans of any man in your life for this. Just slim fit the waist. And that is it.
Boyfriends trousers are loose-fitting jeans, mostly ripped and fabulous.
The great thing about it is that you can always switch it up, from casual to corporate.
Ways to style your boyfriend trousers
With a crop top and sneakers.
This is an everyday look. You can wear it if you are going to the supermarket or to see a movie.
With a T-shirt or shirt
This is still a casual way to wear this outfit, you can wear a classic white shirt, a big shirt and tie it at the front or a fitted top.
With a turtle neck
A turtle neck is a way to switch it up into a more serious-looking attire.
Jacket and stilettos
This is another to spice up this outfit and look more corporate
Which way would you be styling yours?
