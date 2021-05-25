RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: How to wear your boyfriend's jeans

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Style Guide is a series on how to style particular accessories and clothes

A turtle neck or sweater adds class to your outfit {pinterest}
A turtle neck or sweater adds class to your outfit {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

It isn't only hoodies and shirts you can take from your boyfriends, his jeans are also up for grabs

Recommended articles

LIFE HACK: You can use the jeans of any man in your life for this. Just slim fit the waist. And that is it.

Boyfriends trousers are loose-fitting jeans, mostly ripped and fabulous.

The great thing about it is that you can always switch it up, from casual to corporate.

Ways to style your boyfriend trousers

crop top and sneakers {pinterest}
crop top and sneakers {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

This is an everyday look. You can wear it if you are going to the supermarket or to see a movie.

This is still a casual way to wear this outfit, you can wear a classic white shirt, a big shirt and tie it at the front or a fitted top.

shirt and boyfriend jeans {pinterest}
shirt and boyfriend jeans {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria
the classic white shirt always works {pinterest}
the classic white shirt always works {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria
A turtle neck or sweater adds class to your outfit {pinterest}
A turtle neck or sweater adds class to your outfit {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

A turtle neck is a way to switch it up into a more serious-looking attire.

Jackets transforms boyfriend jeans {pinterest}
Jackets transforms boyfriend jeans {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

This is another to spice up this outfit and look more corporate

Which way would you be styling yours?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Lawmaker sacks aide who described Boko Haram leader Shekau as a 'true hero'

Why men hurt more than women after breakups