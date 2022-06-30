One of the foremost fashion trends of 2022 is hats. From berets to crochet hats to baseball caps to buckets hats and fedoras, hats are everywhere!
Style Guide: Hats off to this new trend we keep seeing
Finally, it is cool to wear hats again and not just because your hair is unmade.
1. Fedoras
Fedoras are always an interesting way to make a statement. It gives you a Beyonce moment and announces your presence.
Fedoras are also incredibly elegant, they add finesse to your look and make you like Meghan Markle.
2. Berets
Berets give a very Parisian vibe because they are so incredibly chic. You look like a refined gangsta with your berets.
3. Bucket hats
If you don’t have bucket hair right now, then you are seriously lagging in pop culture outfits. Bucket hats have so many design varieties, the coolest now is the crochet bucket hat.
4. Baseball hats
Ever since the baseball cap was made, they have always been in style.
An interesting thing women do these days is to pair baseball hats with gowns.
5. Straw hats
Whether you are going to the beach or out for a night out, you can always wear a straw hat.
