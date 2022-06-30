RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: Hats off to this new trend we keep seeing

Temi Iwalaiye

Finally, it is cool to wear hats again and not just because your hair is unmade.

Hats are trendy again [Instagram]
Hats are trendy again [Instagram]

One of the foremost fashion trends of 2022 is hats. From berets to crochet hats to baseball caps to buckets hats and fedoras, hats are everywhere!

Fedoras are always an interesting way to make a statement. It gives you a Beyonce moment and announces your presence.

Fedoras are also incredibly elegant, they add finesse to your look and make you like Meghan Markle.

Berets give a very Parisian vibe because they are so incredibly chic. You look like a refined gangsta with your berets.

If you don’t have bucket hair right now, then you are seriously lagging in pop culture outfits. Bucket hats have so many design varieties, the coolest now is the crochet bucket hat.

Ever since the baseball cap was made, they have always been in style.

An interesting thing women do these days is to pair baseball hats with gowns.

Whether you are going to the beach or out for a night out, you can always wear a straw hat.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

