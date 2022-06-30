Style Guide: Hats off to this new trend we keep seeing

1. Fedoras

Fedoras are always an interesting way to make a statement. It gives you a Beyonce moment and announces your presence.

Fedoras are also incredibly elegant, they add finesse to your look and make you like Meghan Markle.

2. Berets

Berets give a very Parisian vibe because they are so incredibly chic. You look like a refined gangsta with your berets.

3. Bucket hats

If you don’t have bucket hair right now, then you are seriously lagging in pop culture outfits. Bucket hats have so many design varieties, the coolest now is the crochet bucket hat.

4. Baseball hats

Ever since the baseball cap was made, they have always been in style.

An interesting thing women do these days is to pair baseball hats with gowns.

5. Straw hats