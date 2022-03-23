A monochromatic look involves using just one colour. It is an effective and easy styling tip. Instead of thinking of how to combine colours, stick to one colour scheme or use a neutral shoe or a shoe in the same colour. Even your purses should be the same colour.
Style Guide: Be inspired by 5 celebrity monochromatic looks
Be inspired by monocolor scheme on these celebs.
Chloe Bailey
There is so much to love about this pink look from Chloe, the sequins in the suit is lush and those Amina Muaddi shoes are to die for.
Jordyn Woods
If corporate chic was a person, then it is Jordyn Woods in this ensemble. The Tom Ford shoes are gorgeous and give a very upper-class businesswoman look.
Davido
A strong contender for the picture of the year, the maroon suit and round neck shirt come together perfectly.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa looks incredibly sexy with an all-white high slit gown. Even her purse is white, and it rounds up the look flawlessly.
Asa
Asa wears neutral white shoes but this yellow two-piece and the bikini top. Definitely sexy and beautiful.
