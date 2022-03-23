RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: Be inspired by 5 celebrity monochromatic looks

Temi Iwalaiye

Be inspired by monocolor scheme on these celebs.

One color scheme looks are trendy and easy to come up with
One color scheme looks are trendy and easy to come up with [Instagram]

A monochromatic look involves using just one colour. It is an effective and easy styling tip. Instead of thinking of how to combine colours, stick to one colour scheme or use a neutral shoe or a shoe in the same colour. Even your purses should be the same colour.

American singer and actress Chloe Bailey in pink is giving us classy barbie dreams [Instagram/ChloeBailey]
American singer and actress Chloe Bailey in pink is giving us classy barbie dreams [Instagram/ChloeBailey]

There is so much to love about this pink look from Chloe, the sequins in the suit is lush and those Amina Muaddi shoes are to die for.

Jordyn is giving classy business woman vibes and it is delighful [Instagram/JordynWoods]
Jordyn is giving classy business woman vibes and it is delighful [Instagram/JordynWoods]

If corporate chic was a person, then it is Jordyn Woods in this ensemble. The Tom Ford shoes are gorgeous and give a very upper-class businesswoman look.

Maroon never looked better [Instagram/Davido]
Maroon never looked better [Instagram/Davido]

A strong contender for the picture of the year, the maroon suit and round neck shirt come together perfectly.

Tiwa looks her best yet in Monot official [Instagram/TiwaSavage]
Tiwa looks her best yet in Monot official [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Tiwa looks incredibly sexy with an all-white high slit gown. Even her purse is white, and it rounds up the look flawlessly.

It is so easy to recreate this Asa look [Instagram/Asa]
It is so easy to recreate this Asa look [Instagram/Asa]

Asa wears neutral white shoes but this yellow two-piece and the bikini top. Definitely sexy and beautiful.

