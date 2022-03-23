Style Guide: Be inspired by 5 celebrity monochromatic looks

Chloe Bailey

Pulse Nigeria

There is so much to love about this pink look from Chloe, the sequins in the suit is lush and those Amina Muaddi shoes are to die for.

Jordyn Woods

If corporate chic was a person, then it is Jordyn Woods in this ensemble. The Tom Ford shoes are gorgeous and give a very upper-class businesswoman look.

Davido

A strong contender for the picture of the year, the maroon suit and round neck shirt come together perfectly.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa looks incredibly sexy with an all-white high slit gown. Even her purse is white, and it rounds up the look flawlessly.

Asa

