A man in a suit is a delectable man. Suits are so endearing an American TV show was made after them, but the truth is that suits can also get really boring.
Style Guide: 5 ways grooms can make their suits and tuxedos less boring
Ever notice how no one remembers how the groom look at a wedding? So, how can he make his suits and tuxedo less boring?
Here's how to spice it up?
1. Have fun with the buttons
Get a double-breasted suit if you don’t have one, you don’t have to wear a single-breasted suit all the time.
2. Go for colours
Have you ever thought about a teal suit? How about a pink suit? You should not wear black or navy blue so often.
3. Wear a velvet suit
Nothing is as classy as a man in a velvet suit.
4. Try other fabric patterns
You don’t have to wear a plain coloured suit or tux, infuse your personality into it by wearing a patterned jacket.
5. Wear an interesting shirt
A white shirt is the staple of every suit no matter the colour, but you can be bold enough to try an interesting shirt that goes with the colour palette of your look.
