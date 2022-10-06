RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: 5 ways grooms can make their suits and tuxedos less boring

Temi Iwalaiye

Ever notice how no one remembers how the groom look at a wedding? So, how can he make his suits and tuxedo less boring?

Here's how to spice up your suits
Here's how to spice up your suits

A man in a suit is a delectable man. Suits are so endearing an American TV show was made after them, but the truth is that suits can also get really boring.

Here's how to spice it up?

Get a double-breasted suit if you don’t have one, you don’t have to wear a single-breasted suit all the time.

Have you ever thought about a teal suit? How about a pink suit? You should not wear black or navy blue so often.

Nothing is as classy as a man in a velvet suit.

You don’t have to wear a plain coloured suit or tux, infuse your personality into it by wearing a patterned jacket.

A white shirt is the staple of every suit no matter the colour, but you can be bold enough to try an interesting shirt that goes with the colour palette of your look.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

