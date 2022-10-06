Style Guide: 5 ways grooms can make their suits and tuxedos less boring

Here's how to spice it up?

1. Have fun with the buttons

Get a double-breasted suit if you don’t have one, you don’t have to wear a single-breasted suit all the time.

2. Go for colours

Have you ever thought about a teal suit? How about a pink suit? You should not wear black or navy blue so often.

3. Wear a velvet suit

Nothing is as classy as a man in a velvet suit.

4. Try other fabric patterns

You don’t have to wear a plain coloured suit or tux, infuse your personality into it by wearing a patterned jacket.

5. Wear an interesting shirt