Never underestimate a woman in a power suit, she commands attention and is a force to be reckoned with. We are drawing inspiration from these suits worn by Nigerian celebrities that you can wear through out the week.
Style Guide: 5 power suits for the ultimate boss lady
It’s Monday and you should start the week dressed in an outfit that says, boss lady.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa looked so powerful and elegant in this Fendi cape-tastic suit with pants.
Chioma Ikokwu
We have to confess that the styling of these pants and jacket is exactly what we are talking about when we say, boss lady. Also, love the turtleneck and the Birkin bag.
Nengi Hampson
White is such a suitable colour for a suit. Plus, notice how Nengi pants are flared or as we call it, Palazzo.
Diane Russet
Loved Diane’s take on the classic black suit by adding the bow and making it in suede.
Toke Makinwa
Even though Toke is showing a lot of cleavage you can always tone down yours with a camisole. The tailoring of the suit is impeccable though!
