Style Guide: 5 power suits for the ultimate boss lady

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s Monday and you should start the week dressed in an outfit that says, boss lady.

Start the week with power suits [Instagram]
Start the week with power suits [Instagram]

Never underestimate a woman in a power suit, she commands attention and is a force to be reckoned with. We are drawing inspiration from these suits worn by Nigerian celebrities that you can wear through out the week.

Tiwa looked so powerful and elegant in this Fendi cape-tastic suit with pants.

We have to confess that the styling of these pants and jacket is exactly what we are talking about when we say, boss lady. Also, love the turtleneck and the Birkin bag.

White is such a suitable colour for a suit. Plus, notice how Nengi pants are flared or as we call it, Palazzo.

Loved Diane’s take on the classic black suit by adding the bow and making it in suede.

Even though Toke is showing a lot of cleavage you can always tone down yours with a camisole. The tailoring of the suit is impeccable though!

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

