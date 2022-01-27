Style Guide: 3 mini bags every woman must have

There is something about these classic bags that always stand out.

Dior lady tote

This cute Dior tote comes in many colours, and it is functional. You can put your purse, your money and your lipgloss in the bag.

Jacquemus mini bag

The Jacquemus mini bag's structure has been copied by so many others. It is a triangle-shaped bag that adds a little spice to your look.

Chanel purse

