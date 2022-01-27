RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: 3 mini bags every woman must have

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are three classic mini bags you need.

The Jacquemus mini bag is simply beautiful [Farfetch]
The Jacquemus mini bag is simply beautiful [Farfetch]

Mini bags are halfway between a purse and an actual bag.

There is something about these classic bags that always stand out.

The lady tote is a classic [Dior]
The lady tote is a classic [Dior]

This cute Dior tote comes in many colours, and it is functional. You can put your purse, your money and your lipgloss in the bag.

The Jacquemus mini bag is simply beautiful [Farfetch]
The Jacquemus mini bag is simply beautiful [Farfetch]

The Jacquemus mini bag's structure has been copied by so many others. It is a triangle-shaped bag that adds a little spice to your look.

The Chanel purse is a classic [Twitter/pradaxbaby]
The Chanel purse is a classic [Twitter/pradaxbaby]

It is a style classic. If you do not have a Chanel purse, then what kind of bags do you even have? Every woman should have at least three versions of the Chanel purse.

