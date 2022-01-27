Mini bags are halfway between a purse and an actual bag.
Style Guide: 3 mini bags every woman must have
Here are three classic mini bags you need.
There is something about these classic bags that always stand out.
Dior lady tote
This cute Dior tote comes in many colours, and it is functional. You can put your purse, your money and your lipgloss in the bag.
Jacquemus mini bag
The Jacquemus mini bag's structure has been copied by so many others. It is a triangle-shaped bag that adds a little spice to your look.
Chanel purse
It is a style classic. If you do not have a Chanel purse, then what kind of bags do you even have? Every woman should have at least three versions of the Chanel purse.
