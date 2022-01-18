Style Guide: 10 outfits everyone needs to have

Having some important pieces can simplify the process easily.

1. Black jean trousers or black structured trousers

Everyone knows black trousers go with virtually everything and it is an excellent alternative if you are not into denim or you are just tired of denim.

2. Black suit and black dress

Another win for a black outfit just because it is easy to style and looks great on whoever wears it.

3. A fitted blazer

A blazer can dress up any look. Let’s say it is a semi-casual outfit or a business date, a blazer completes the look perfectly.

4. A denim jacket

This is the opposite of a blazer but performs the same function. It spices up an otherwise drab outfit.

5. A white shirt

A white shirt for a man or woman is truly indispensable, especially, a clean white and starched shirt.

6. A nice cardigan

You need a cardigan for those exceptionally cold days or if you are going to places where the air conditioner might be on full blast and a blazer might be too serious.

7. A hoodie

This is a more casual version of a cardigan but it serves virtually the same purpose.

8. Jeans that fit

We all need those perfect jeans, not too big or small but just right.

9. Cotton T-shirts

These may be round neck, v-shaped or sleeves. You can get them in different colours. They are perfect for days when you do not want to think too much about what to wear.

10. Sweatpants