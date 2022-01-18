RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: 10 outfits everyone needs to have

Temi Iwalaiye

Dressing up can be a chore.

These pieces makes sure you are not out of outfit ideas[Instagram]
If you have to go out every day thinking of what you wear can be pretty stressful and time-consuming.

Having some important pieces can simplify the process easily.

Everyone knows black trousers go with virtually everything and it is an excellent alternative if you are not into denim or you are just tired of denim.

Another win for a black outfit just because it is easy to style and looks great on whoever wears it.

A blazer can dress up any look. Let’s say it is a semi-casual outfit or a business date, a blazer completes the look perfectly.

This is the opposite of a blazer but performs the same function. It spices up an otherwise drab outfit.

A white shirt for a man or woman is truly indispensable, especially, a clean white and starched shirt.

You need a cardigan for those exceptionally cold days or if you are going to places where the air conditioner might be on full blast and a blazer might be too serious.

This is a more casual version of a cardigan but it serves virtually the same purpose.

We all need those perfect jeans, not too big or small but just right.

These may be round neck, v-shaped or sleeves. You can get them in different colours. They are perfect for days when you do not want to think too much about what to wear.

Sweatpants maximize comfort and versatility, obviously not for a serious outing but for weekend errands and travelling, sweatpants are perfect.

