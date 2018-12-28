Style connoisseur Ifeanyi Okafor shares his must-have gentleman's brand 'Omeruo'

It was birthed in 2016 inspired by the need for clothing to tell stories especially in menswear which is currently downplayed in Africa. Being a graduate of building and construction, he has used the principles of structure and applied them to his designs which is evident by the embroidered laser cut flowers and 3D tassels. He’s focused on redefining contemporary menswear in Africa. I love that he brings a new take on otherwise regular African attire including but not limited to the agbada and senator designs.

His SS19 collection titled ‘At Water’s Edge’ is inspired by his love for Greek mythology. I am especially taken by the cohesive colour theme which include green, yellow and neutrals such as white, black and grey in jersey, mesh, silk organza, chiffon, cotton and crepe fabric and the intricate design detail which makes for unique pieces.

I was privileged to review his latest collection where I styled some of his pieces to my interpretation of what the fashion forward (African) gentleman should be wearing.

Credits:

Outfit: @Omeruo.ng

Hat: Shopped from @JumiaNigeria.

Photography: Paul Maestro Studios: @Paul_Maestro