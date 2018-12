Now, Anok Yai looks incredible in her latest editorial for ELLE USA January 2019 issue. The feature, called Summer Fling, shows off some of the best pieces for Summer 2019 in the magazine’s new issue.

Take a look at the photos of the melanin-rich beauty!

Credits

Photography: maxpapendieck

Creative director: #stephengan

Stylist: @charlesvarenne @suhstudios @brittywhitfield

Production: @alohacarygeorges@reidproductions