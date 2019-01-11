Stormzy highlights the issue of 'Collective Power' with a very special cover and editorial in ELLE UK's February issue.

British rapper and grime artist Stormzy has done it for the culture with his latest cover with ELLE UK featuring black Britons,specially selected by him, to represent an new era in black British culture.

Stormzy, along with nine others graces the cover of the prestigious style magazine highlighting the need for diversity in mainstream media.

Writing about the cover, Stormzy said:

Stormzy, Jourdan Dunn, Leomie Anderson, Dina Asher-Smith, Damson Idris, Wilfried Zaha, Temi Mwale, Tiana Major9, Yrsa Daley-Ward & Joshua Buatsi for ELLE Magazine. Thank you to ELLE for allowing me and these legends to grace your cover. And thank you to the leaders, legends, icons standing next to me, you lot inspire and empower not only me but an entire generation. There’s been a history of reducing us to whatever it is that fits the negative agenda at the time but we’re a whole spectrum of incredible things and we’re on a mission to showcase that to the world. Young, Black & British - What a time to be alive !

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On the special cover: "We’re making something so incredible, who knows what it will trigger” says Stormzy “[I want] people to see this and realise if you are young black and British you can 100% excel in whatever lane you want”. From singers to sprinters, he has brought together a group who, in his words, are “powerful and incredible young Brits coming together like superheroes...like Avengers.”

On the release of his debut album: In February 2017, he released his debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer. It’s a genre-spanning and soul baring album, an incredible mix of grime, R&B and gospel that demonstrates not only his skill as a rapper and musician, but an unnerving emotional honesty. The final track, Lay Me Bare is a heart-wrenching ode to absent fathers, friendship, depression, religion, confidence, anger, determination and everything in between. Gang Signs & Prayer became the first independently released grime album to top the UK chart, and incidentally, Stormzy’s first ever number 1.

On his legendary BRIT Awards Performance: In February 2017, he released his debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer. It’s a genre-spanning and soul baring album, an incredible mix of grime, R&B and gospel that demonstrates not only his skill as a rapper and musician, but an unnerving emotional honesty. The final track, Lay Me Bare is a heart-wrenching ode to absent fathers, friendship, depression, religion, confidence, anger, determination and everything in between. Gang Signs & Prayer became the first independently released grime album to top the UK chart, and incidentally, Stormzy’s first ever number 1.

He nods. “The whole idea of that performance was to make them hang on to every word; I’ve got five minutes with the British public, I can do bare things, I can show them why I’m a deserved [BRIT Award] winner, I can show them why I’m musically excellent, I can show that I’ve got incredible performances... but most of all I can say something really powerful, that means something: make it count.”

On his upcoming album: “I can’t let what I think a second album should be dictate it. Every time I go to the studio I just run the rhythm, open my mouth and do what I do: this is what I have to say, this beat makes me feel like this, this is about my family or something I want to get off my chest. I can’t overthink it, it’s my second album, and it will be bigger, better and braver than my first.”