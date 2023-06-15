ADVERTISEMENT
Stephanie Linus is effortlessly elegant at 2023 Tribeca festival

Inemesit Udodiong

She paired a chic white blouse with green pants and a matching bag.

Stephanie Linus stuns at Chanel Luncheon x Tribeca Festival 2023
She recently attended the Chanel & Tribeca festival luncheon for the Through Her Lens filmmaker programme.

The filmmaker looked effortlessly elegant in a green and white look that went with a simple beat pulled together with a bold red lip.

Stephanie Linus stuns at Chanel Luncheon x Tribeca Festival 2023
She spent the afternoon networking with a variety of filmmakers at all stages of their careers. The fete celebrated its 9th year at The Odeon, which was attended by women writers, directors, actors and creative. The partnership whose mission is to cultivate, mentor and support women filmmakers with year-round programming.

In attendance were Kathryn Bigelow, Gayle King, Zazie Beetz, Stephanie Hsu, Misty Copeland, Nina Dobrev, Francesca Scorsese, and Kate Siegel.

Stephanie Linus stuns at Chanel Luncheon x Tribeca Festival 2023
Co-founder of Tribeca Film Festival, Jane Rosenthal addressed the importance of the Through Her Lens program saying, “It’s more vital than ever for women to have a platform to tell their stories.”

Rooted in a philosophy of empowering women, Through Her Lens program offers workshops, mentoring sessions and peer networking to pitch and refine their short-film projects.

A total of $100,000 is awarded across five teams with one team in the juried program receiving full funding to complete their project.

As the festivities ended, Linus and the rest of the partygoers left toting black and white Chanel shopping bags heading to their next stop at the Tribeca Festival’s robust programming.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

