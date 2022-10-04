Some amazing facts about the spray-on dress Bella Hadid wore at the Coperni fashion show

Bella sauntered to the runway wearing nothing but nude underwear. Then, the inventor of the patented spray-on technology, Manel Torres, worked with two scientists to apply a misty liquid that almost instantaneously changed into a wearable material in front of the audience.

Coperni is an innovative technology-driven fashion label that began in 2013.

For minutes, the audience watched as the scientist transformed from the cobweb-looking fibre into a full gown. The head of design of the label finished it off by making a neckline and a slit while it dried.

The fibre has been in development since the 2000s. The dress is made of liquid fibre called fabrican that is held together by polymers that evaporate on human skin. After drying, the cloth feels like suede, and it can be made in different styles.

The dress once sprayed exists as it is and can even be hung in a wardrobe but if you don’t want it anymore you can put it into ‘the liquid’. One assumes there is a special liquid for dissolving the gown.