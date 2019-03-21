Sola Sobowale, who has starred in three of the biggest movies in the last few years, Wedding Party, Wedding Party 2 and King of Boys, talks to Sonia Irabor, Editor of Genevieve magazine, about her long career, dealing with rejection, and how she came to star in King of Boys.

Genevieve writes:

We’re celebrating Nollywood icon, Sola Sobowale in this issue! She spoke to Sonia Irabor about her long career, dealing with rejection, and how her iconic role in King of Boys came to be! With commentary from Kemi Adetiba as well!

Denrele Edun shares his thoughts on gender fluidity, some of his darkest moments and more; Abimbola Craig talks to us about how having a brain tumour and major surgery changed her outlook on life; plus Tomike Alayande, Ibrahim Suleiman, and more.

