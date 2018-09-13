Pulse.ng logo
Sketch to Fame: A call for aspiring African fashion designers

  Published:

Are you are an aspiring fashion designer? Can you create amazing fashion sketches? The Sketch to Fame competition is for you!

Organised by GTBank, the Sketch to Fame Competition is offering young African fashion designers the opportunity to have their original collection produced and showcased at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend.

To participate in the Sketch to Fame competition, share five of your original sketches for a new collection on social media (Twitter, Instagram or Facebook) using the hashtag #Sketch2Fame. A panel of judges will shortlist 10 participants who will move to the next stage and the audience will decide the final 3 entries whose collections will be produced and showcased at the 2018 GTBank Fashion weekend. 

Sketch to Fame challenge is part of the GTBank Fashion Weekend initiative created to promote enterprise in the African fashion industry.

Entries close on Wednesday, September 26th, 2018.

Click here for more information.

 

