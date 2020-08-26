Just like most celebrities, a birthday photoshoot from Sister Derby was a non-negotiable part of the whole birthday celebration.

The African mermaid has turned 36 today, August 25, 2020, and as usual, she is looking ageless and stunning.

The 36-year-old seems to be ageing backwards as she rocks a long pink dress with an extremely high slit showing off her flawless skin.

Deborah Vanessa flaunted her cleavage and paired her looks with beautifully long braids and flawless makeup.

The style influencer gave us her signature pose; confident and focused as always.

Check out the jaw-dropping photo below and comment with an emoji.

Sister Derby

