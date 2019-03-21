Derin Fabikun began her clothing line in 2009 hwen she was just 19 years old and since then, the line has grown in leaps and bounds. Derin has always been passionate about fashion from a young age when, she used to make outfits for herself and then moved on to creating pieces for her family, friends. Through word of mouth, her business began to grow.

The name Fablane by Derin was inspired by her last name Fabikun and her first name Derin combined with her nickname Miss Fabulous, which she was given back in university due to her style and fashion sense.

In the new episode of Fashion Insider, Derin talks about her journey into fashion, her belief in being a trendsetter rather than a follower and the importance of having a stylish and affordable fashion line.

Watch the video below!