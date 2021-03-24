This special issue focuses on the women of @shopthebCODE to commemorate International Women’s Day/Month.

ShopTheBcode features perfect footwear for every woman in 2nd edition of their digital magazine

The CEO of BrandCo Nigeria, Wonuola Okoye, explores the notable challenges that come with leading a successful multi-brand retail company, in a male-dominated industry in her interview.

We also get a glimpse into the ladies of @humansofBrandCo , all dressed stylishly in garments from MOT The Label, Shop FSS and Shop Mona and shoes from Skechers, Adidas and Havaianas stating what they choose to challenge this year.

SWIPE TO VIEW EXTRACT FROM THE MAGAZINE

Click on the link in @shopthebcode 's bio to read the full magazine.

Credits

Photography: @idrisdawodu

Wardrobe: @motthelabel , @shop_fss and @shopmona_

Shoes: @shopthebcode

Hair: @thehaircenter_

Makeup: @evichanted

Jewelry: @jola_jewels

