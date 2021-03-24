ShopTheBcode features perfect footwear for every woman in 2nd edition of their digital magazine
@shopthebCODE is here with the 2nd edition of their digital magazine featuring the perfect footwear for every woman curated by some of your favourite influencers @kie_kie_ @tosin.oshinowo @oromatherapy @ayodejia @ozinna .
This special issue focuses on the women of @shopthebCODE to commemorate International Women’s Day/Month.
The CEO of BrandCo Nigeria, Wonuola Okoye, explores the notable challenges that come with leading a successful multi-brand retail company, in a male-dominated industry in her interview.
We also get a glimpse into the ladies of @humansofBrandCo , all dressed stylishly in garments from MOT The Label, Shop FSS and Shop Mona and shoes from Skechers, Adidas and Havaianas stating what they choose to challenge this year.
SWIPE TO VIEW EXTRACT FROM THE MAGAZINE
Click on the link in @shopthebcode 's bio to read the full magazine.
Credits
Photography: @idrisdawodu
Wardrobe: @motthelabel , @shop_fss and @shopmona_
Shoes: @shopthebcode
Hair: @thehaircenter_
Makeup: @evichanted
Jewelry: @jola_jewels
*This is a featured post.
