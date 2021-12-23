RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 things to know about the new Miss Nigeria Shatu Garko

Shatu Garko is the new Miss Nigeria.

Shatu Garko won the Miss Nigeria contest [Instagram/ShatuGarko]
Shatu Garko becomes the first Hijab-wearing Muslim to win the Miss Nigeria beauty contest on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Here are five things to know about the new Miss Nigeria.

  1. At 18 years of age, she is the youngest winner of the Miss Nigeria contest which has been going on for 64 years.
  2. She loves horse riding.
  3. She is an ardent adherer to the Islam faith. She loves to wear the hijab and believes her religious faith does not deter her from contesting in beauty contests.
  4. She is from Kano State.
  5. She emerged the winner and won a cash prize of N10 million naira, a new apartment, and a car.

