Shatu Garko becomes the first Hijab-wearing Muslim to win the Miss Nigeria beauty contest on Friday, December 17, 2021.
5 things to know about the new Miss Nigeria Shatu Garko
Shatu Garko is the new Miss Nigeria.
Here are five things to know about the new Miss Nigeria.
- At 18 years of age, she is the youngest winner of the Miss Nigeria contest which has been going on for 64 years.
- She loves horse riding.
- She is an ardent adherer to the Islam faith. She loves to wear the hijab and believes her religious faith does not deter her from contesting in beauty contests.
- She is from Kano State.
- She emerged the winner and won a cash prize of N10 million naira, a new apartment, and a car.
