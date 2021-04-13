The popular media personality knows what suits her and her latest look is a show-stopper.

The week is just starting and you might still be going through that hassle of picking what to wear for work.

Picking the right outfit for work can be a little stressful so we have found the perfect muse to lead your search.

If you are running out of ideas, a simple nude outfit will do the magic.

When it comes to Ghanaian celebrities, one of our favourites has to be Serwaa Amihere. She has a real effortless style, often killing it on the red carpet (unapologetically) but if you thought the media personality has no work style reign you’ll need to take a close look at her recent photos on the gram.

Serwaa wore a beautiful nude dress for an extra dose of glam. She paired the stunning dress with nude stilettos that perfectly matched her style.

Her trademark curls were swept on both sides and her flawless makeup brought out her beauty.

We can always count on Serwaa to bring the subtle, sexy, glamorous looks.

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere