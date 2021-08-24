See the stunning looks from the premiere of 'Bad Comments'

We had our eyes on some glamorously dressed celebrities and, these are the looks we loved.

These ladies brought the heat with their outfits, styling and makeup.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja wore a metallic blue dress from Tularoo. She is a superstar in her hair is laid to perfection and minimal jewellry.

Cee C

Cee C is perfectly sequined in this black gown from Xtrabrides Lagos. The fringe ponytail hairstyle is reminiscent of female Chinese warriors.

Osas Ighodaro

Osas wears a crop top and high waisted skirt for Africcana. Her hair is a beautiful and edgy greyish color.

Ini Edo

Ini is stunning in this black ensemble by Medlin Couture Collection. We love her frontal wig and, her beautiful butterfly shoe from Amina Muaddi is a must-have

Diane Russet