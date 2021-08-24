RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

See the stunning looks from the premiere of 'Bad Comments'

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

The stars were glammed up and ready to strut the red carpet for the premiere of the movie, 'Bad Comments'.

Ini Edo, Cee C and Sharon Ooja for the premiere of Bad Comments [instagram]
Ini Edo, Cee C and Sharon Ooja for the premiere of Bad Comments [instagram]

Bad Comments a movie executively produced by Jim Iyke and directed by Moses Inyang had its red carpet premiere on Sunday, August 22 2021.

We had our eyes on some glamorously dressed celebrities and, these are the looks we loved.

These ladies brought the heat with their outfits, styling and makeup.

www.instagram.com

Sharon Ooja wore a metallic blue dress from Tularoo. She is a superstar in her hair is laid to perfection and minimal jewellry.

www.instagram.com

Cee C is perfectly sequined in this black gown from Xtrabrides Lagos. The fringe ponytail hairstyle is reminiscent of female Chinese warriors.

www.instagram.com

Osas wears a crop top and high waisted skirt for Africcana. Her hair is a beautiful and edgy greyish color.

www.instagram.com

Ini is stunning in this black ensemble by Medlin Couture Collection. We love her frontal wig and, her beautiful butterfly shoe from Amina Muaddi is a must-have

www.instagram.com

Diane is a classic woman in an Ann Usman suede suit. The baby curls hair is certainly cute.

