See the best and worst looks at the Grammy Awards 2024

While some people walked away triumphant with the Grammy statue, others, namely Nigerian musicians, were left disappointed, but one thing that will never disappoint is fashion.

Here are our best-dressed stars:

Tyla

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This South African dame channelled the fluid movement of water in this chiffon gown that reminds us of Jlo’s iconic Versace gown.

Madison Beer

Pulse Nigeria

One of the best looks of the event was the princess white ball gown. It was giving ‘royalty’

ADVERTISEMENT

Halle Bailey

Halle wore a gorgeous nude sequined gown, and she looked amazing postpartum.

Victoria Monet

ADVERTISEMENT

This silk corset gown was lush and luxurious—a 10/10 in our books.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia looked so stunning in her shining red lipstick and white sequinned gown.

Ayra Starr

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Ayra stole the spotlight in this blue sari-like gown. We loved it.

Coco Jones

Simple and elegant. Other celebrities should take notes from Coco Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worst Dressed

Miley Cyrus

One wonders if the look her stylist was going for is a ‘hot mess’. The hair and clothes might work for a performance, but certainly not on a red carpet.

Lana Del Rey

ADVERTISEMENT

Lana looked like she was going to a funeral and not the Grammys. It’s a cross between a preacher’s wife and an usher.

Dua Lipa

This metallic dress looked so heavy and just didn’t sit right.

Doja Cat

ADVERTISEMENT

Doja looked like she wore tattered rags, it just wasn't 'giving'.

Taylor Swift