See the beautiful faces at the exclusive Mango Nigeria Women’s Month Event

The exclusive event was held at the beautiful Pause Café in Lagos.

The conversation was guided by the theme Breaking the Bias. The discussion led by Nene Bejide, Founder, Blanche Aigle Communications, drove questions about the creative industry and how Fashion Content Creators can continue breaking the biases.

In attendance at this event were Style Influencer Angel Obasi

Media Personality, Kaylah Oniwo

Fashion Enthusiast, Sanchan and, Fashion Influencer Derin Isaleko.

Fashion Influencer Nonye Udeogu,

Style Influencer, Teni Oluwo amongst others.

Influencers and Media personalities in attendance offered tips on how to create content that trends, collaborations, and forging ahead in a bid to break bias and stereotypes.

Nonye Udeogu, known as This Thing Called Fashion said she is ruthless with her editing,

"When creating a video, I make sure nothing is out of place and I edit ruthlessly."

