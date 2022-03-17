RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

See the beautiful faces at the exclusive Mango Nigeria Women’s Month Event

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Fashion influencers looked as beautiful as ever for the Mango Womens Month event.

See the beautiful faces at the Mango Women's Day event
See the beautiful faces at the Mango Women's Day event

In commemoration of women’s month, leading Mediterranean fashion brand, Mango recently hosted a community of fashion influencers, content creators, and enthusiasts.

Recommended articles
Sanchan and Olivia looked great in blue pants
Sanchan and Olivia looked great in blue pants Pulse Nigeria

The exclusive event was held at the beautiful Pause Café in Lagos.

Mango's Women Month event was at Pause Cafe Oniru
Mango's Women Month event was at Pause Cafe Oniru Pulse Nigeria

The conversation was guided by the theme Breaking the Bias. The discussion led by Nene Bejide, Founder, Blanche Aigle Communications, drove questions about the creative industry and how Fashion Content Creators can continue breaking the biases.

Nene Bejide, CEO of Blanche Aigle PR stirred the conversation
Nene Bejide, CEO of Blanche Aigle PR stirred the conversation Pulse Nigeria

In attendance at this event were Style Influencer Angel Obasi

Angel Obasi, also known as Style Connoisseur
Angel Obasi, also known as Style Connoisseur Pulse Nigeria

Media Personality, Kaylah Oniwo

Media Personality Kaylah Oniwo at the event
Media Personality Kaylah Oniwo at the event Pulse Nigeria

Fashion Enthusiast, Sanchan and, Fashion Influencer Derin Isaleko.

Sanchan (White Melanin) and Derin at the event
Sanchan (White Melanin) and Derin at the event Pulse Nigeria

Fashion Influencer Nonye Udeogu,

Nonye talking about how she puts in the work
Nonye talking about how she puts in the work Pulse Nigeria

Style Influencer, Teni Oluwo amongst others.

Teni Oluwo went with a Victorian inspired look
Teni Oluwo went with a Victorian inspired look Pulse Nigeria

Influencers and Media personalities in attendance offered tips on how to create content that trends, collaborations, and forging ahead in a bid to break bias and stereotypes.

Nonye Udeogu, known as This Thing Called Fashion said she is ruthless with her editing,

"When creating a video, I make sure nothing is out of place and I edit ruthlessly."

Angel, Teni, Nene, Tolu, Emem and Tolu at the event
Angel, Teni, Nene, Tolu, Emem and Tolu at the event Pulse Nigeria

Mango, located at Palms Mall, Lekki represents the young, urban, classy woman, offering a wide array of clothing accessories with the latest design and trends. The brand continues to support women in their quest for growth through platforms like this.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate peanut banana smoothie

DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate peanut banana smoothie

See the beautiful faces at the exclusive Mango Nigeria Women’s Month Event

See the beautiful faces at the exclusive Mango Nigeria Women’s Month Event

Blackout March: How Nigeria is unfair to young people

Blackout March: How Nigeria is unfair to young people

5 Most beautiful cities in Africa

5 Most beautiful cities in Africa

5 foods you should eat for healthy and glowing skin

5 foods you should eat for healthy and glowing skin

For men: Is your penis size correlated to the size of your nose? Here's what study says

For men: Is your penis size correlated to the size of your nose? Here's what study says

How does a healthy vagina smell?

How does a healthy vagina smell?

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

What happens to your body when you stop having s*x? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having s*x? Here are all the pros and cons

Trending

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Toke, Wiz and Skepta slayed this week [Instagram]

Beauty Inspiration: Erica Nlewedim's top 5 beauty looks

Erica has a gorgeous smile [Instagram/EricaNlewedim]

'Sexiness is a woman loving her body without having to show it all' - Ex- Miss US Andromeda on beauty and trailblazing Nigerian women

Andromeda Peters was Miss US in 2018