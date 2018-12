Tis the season to be jolly!

How is your Christmas coming along? This holiday season brings out the best in everything including fashion. From Nancy Isime's gorgeous white ensemble for her Christmas dinner, to Dakore Egbuson-Akande's colour coordinated Christmas family portrait, we're loving everything about the Christmas-inspired looks for this year.

See some of our favourite red, white and green looks for the holiday spirit!

Happy Holidays!