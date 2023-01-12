ADVERTISEMENT
See photos and learn 5 facts about Hannah Iribhogbe representing Nigeria at Miss Universe contest

Temi Iwalaiye

The Miss Universe pageant is underway and Nigeria is ably represented at the event.

Miss Hannah at the Miss Universe contest [instagram/therealmontana22]
Miss Hannah at the Miss Universe contest [instagram/therealmontana22]

This year’s Miss Universe is taking place in New Orleans, USA. Miss Nigeria is Hannah Iribhogbe. She won Miss Universe Nigeria 2022 at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2022 pageant in October 2022.

What’s so beautiful about Hannah is her deep dark skin and bald hair, showing that beauty is not stereotypical.

According to Miss Universe Website;

" 1. Hannah Iribhogbe is passionate about charity, community service, youth involvement, and women’s empowerment.

2. She’s currently studying business management at North Lake college in Dallas, Texas.

3. She’s very passionate about children, specifically young girls, which she shows through her charity advocacy and community service. She visits orphanage homes all over Nigeria, and herself is responsible for two girls.

4 . She is the founder of The Montana Initiative, an organization that works to feed 10 million children all over Africa.

5. She is popularly known by the name Montana Felix, as she prefers to use her father’s last name. “Montana” became a stage name for Hannah when she discovered her many talents in high school, which is the name she also bestowed upon her organization."

Temi Iwalaiye

