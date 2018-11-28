Saint Tracy launches flagship store, unveils Diamond Jewelry Collection

The store launch will be an afternoon of canapés, cocktails and the unveiling of the latest diamond jewelry collection.
Saint Tracy Signature produces its own unique designs of wedding and engagement rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and watches, which are made out of Gold and Sterling Silver and exquisitely crafted with diamonds and precious stones.
Speaking on the collection, Founder and CEO Tracy Uwom expressed:
"I am so thrilled to showcase this breathtaking diamond collection to our clients and jewelry lovers. In 2010, we had a vision to provide customized weddings rings to couples in Nigeria. 8 years later, we have expanded into other types of jewelry (bracelets, earrings, necklaces and watches). We are dedicated to creating memories for our clients through our collection of high-quality jewelry and impeccable service”.
The sophisticated collection has a collector's appeal. Timeless pieces for a bride's special day, the red carpet or the modern women-on-the go, the polished pieces can effortlessly transition from occasion to everyday.
Creative Direction: @ydtdigital
Photography: @adebayophotographer
Hair: @jordanolucut
Makeup: @bronzypro
Models: Damilola of @fewmodels and @moshefalade
Styling: @bosedeikujuni
Date: 2nd December 2018
Venue: Saint Tracy, 2nd Floor 83 Allen Avenue, beside Cool World Ikeja. Lagos.
Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Instagram: @sainttracy.signature @sainttracys
The event is free to attend. Kindly click on link to RSVP https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saint-tracy-signature-luxury-store-launch-tickets-52810046270
