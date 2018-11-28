Saint Tracy launches flagship store, unveils Diamond Jewelry Collection

news

On December 2nd, Luxury jewelry brand, Saint Tracy Signature will launch its flagship store and unveil its exclusive diamond collection in Lagos, Nigeria.

Saint Tracy Signature produces its own unique designs of wedding and engagement rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and watches, which are made out of Gold and Sterling Silver and exquisitely crafted with diamonds and precious stones.

The store launch will be an afternoon of canapés, cocktails and the unveiling of the latest diamond jewelry collection.

Speaking on the collection, Founder and CEO Tracy Uwom expressed:

"I am so thrilled to showcase this breathtaking diamond collection to our clients and jewelry lovers. In 2010, we had a vision to provide customized weddings rings to couples in Nigeria. 8 years later, we have expanded into other types of jewelry (bracelets, earrings, necklaces and watches). We are dedicated to creating memories for our clients through our collection of high-quality jewelry and impeccable service”.

The sophisticated collection has a collector's appeal. Timeless pieces for a bride's special day, the red carpet or the modern women-on-the go, the polished pieces can effortlessly transition from occasion to everyday.

Shoot Credits

Creative Direction: @ydtdigital

Photography: @adebayophotographer

Hair: @jordanolucut

Makeup: @bronzypro

Models: Damilola of @fewmodels and @moshefalade

Styling: @bosedeikujuni

Event details:

Date: 2nd December 2018

Venue: Saint Tracy, 2nd Floor 83 Allen Avenue, beside Cool World Ikeja. Lagos.

Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

For more information:

Website: www.sainttracys.com

Instagram: @sainttracy.signature @sainttracys

The event is free to attend. Kindly click on link to RSVP https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saint-tracy-signature-luxury-store-launch-tickets-52810046270

