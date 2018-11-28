Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Saint Tracy launches flagship store, unveils Jewelry Collection

Saint Tracy launches flagship store, unveils Diamond Jewelry Collection

The store launch will be an afternoon of canapés, cocktails and the unveiling of the latest diamond jewelry collection.

  • Published:
Saint Tracy launches flagship store, unveils Diamond Jewelry Collection play

Saint Tracy launches flagship store, unveils Diamond Jewelry Collection

On December 2nd, Luxury jewelry brand, Saint Tracy Signature will launch its flagship store and unveil its exclusive diamond collection in Lagos, Nigeria.

Saint Tracy Signature produces its own unique designs of wedding and engagement rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and watches, which are made out of Gold and Sterling Silver and exquisitely crafted with diamonds and precious stones.

Saint Tracy launches flagship store, unveils Diamond Jewelry Collection play

Saint Tracy launches flagship store, unveils Diamond Jewelry Collection

 

The store launch will be an afternoon of canapés, cocktails and the unveiling of the latest diamond jewelry collection.

Speaking on the collection, Founder and CEO Tracy Uwom expressed:

"I am so thrilled to showcase this breathtaking diamond collection to our clients and jewelry lovers. In 2010, we had a vision to provide customized weddings rings to couples in Nigeria. 8 years later, we have expanded into other types of jewelry (bracelets, earrings, necklaces and watches). We are  dedicated to creating memories for our clients through our collection of high-quality jewelry and impeccable service”.

The sophisticated collection has a collector's appeal. Timeless pieces for a bride's special day, the red carpet or the modern women-on-the go, the polished pieces can effortlessly transition from occasion to everyday.

 

Shoot Credits

Creative Direction: @ydtdigital

Photography: @adebayophotographer

Hair: @jordanolucut

Makeup: @bronzypro

Models: Damilola of @fewmodels and @moshefalade

Styling: @bosedeikujuni

Event details:

Date: 2nd December 2018

Venue: Saint Tracy, 2nd Floor 83 Allen Avenue, beside Cool World Ikeja. Lagos.

Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

For more information:

Website: www.sainttracys.com

Instagram: @sainttracy.signature @sainttracys

 

The event is free to attend. Kindly click on link to RSVP https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saint-tracy-signature-luxury-store-launch-tickets-52810046270

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 South Sudanese model Adut Akech is revealed as Vogue's December cover girlbullet
2 Check out the best dressed ladies at the ELOY Awards 2018bullet
3 Would you wear high heels made out of 'human skin'? Well for...bullet

Related Articles

David Tlale, Chulaap, Orapeleng, Torlowei, others to showcase at Spice Lifestyle Honors on Dec. 5th
OOTD: We can't get over Nancy Isime's leopord print co-ord look
Tiffany Amber celebrates her 20th anniversary in the industry in grand style
Here's all you need to know about Day 3 at Lagos Fashion Week 2018
OOTD: Derin Odugbesan looks chic in a geometric print dress
What do you think about Kunle Afolayan's outfit to the AMAA?
The Victoria's Secret show held last night in New York and it was spectacular
Check out all the style highlights from Day 2 of Lagos Fashion Week 2018
Here's why Mercy Aigbe is one of the most glamorous women in Nollywood
The Fashion Souk by Eventful is back! Sunday, November 25th

Fashion

David Tlale, Chulaap, Orapeleng, Torlowei, others to showcase at Spice Lifestyle Honors on Dec. 5th
David Tlale, Chulaap, Orapeleng, Torlowei, others to showcase at Spice Lifestyle Honors on Dec. 5th
Nancy Isime thrills in head to toe leopard print
OOTD: We can't get over Nancy Isime's leopord print co-ord look
The history of and symbolism of adire
The history of and symbolism of adire
Meet Tia Adeola, the young designer behind rising label 'Slashed by Tia'
Meet Teni Adeola, the young designer behind rising label 'Slashed by Tia'
X
Advertisement