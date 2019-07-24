In an interview with V magazine, Rihanna explained why diversity and creating products that can be used by everyone was so important to her. She said, "I want to make things for all body types. That was very intentional when I first started, even back with River Island. With [Fenty x Puma], I have so much freedom. I want everybody in my crew to have something. You don’t just design for yourself. You use your taste as the muse of everything. I like to play around with silhouettes. Trust me, I could always use a good fat day outfit. I like to be comfortable."

In her new capacity as the head designer for the LVMH maison, FENTY, Rihanna has brought a new dimension to luxury fashion by showing models and mannequins with curves, hip dips and tummy pooches. In a few short months, Rihanna has opened up the avenues of luxury fashion to include a wider range of women and continues to push the noble diversity agenda.

Rihanna has extended this work ethic to the types of creatives she chooses to work with and one of these such people is British-Nigerian photographer Ruth Ossai.

Ruth grew up in Southeastern Nigeria and now is based in West Yorkshire, UK. Her work is instantly recognisable by the colourful and kitsch backgrounds she uses in her studio pictures. The overall feel is of a vintage, Nigerian nollywood-esque backdrop, juxtaposed with modern, high-fashion clothing and the result is a fascinating visual dichotomy.

Ruth is also admirably committed to the message behind her work and how the projects she chooses affects the African narrative and catalyse meaningful conversations. Speaking to Nataal media, she said, "I think about collaborations and commissions in depth. Is it supportive of my culture and not just for profit? How is it building the communities I am part of? For my personal work I don’t have to compromise my art, values or myself, and over time I’ve been able to invest in a fully holistic approach. It’s important to be diligent in order to ensure you don’t lose your power, agency or autonomy."

Ruth is heavily infuenced by Nigerian culture and draws on references from her upbringing for her creative direction. She continues, "I always look at Nigeria – and West Africa in general – through an artistic prism. I’m inspired by everyday life, Igbo music videos and homemade DVDs of special occasions. My use of backdrops is a reminder of the amazing special effects and scenes you see in Nollywood films. I also love setting up a studio in someone’s compound – we eat ebà and soup, listen to music and have fun. I like to get to know people first and then snap later, in that way I can include personal touches like props."

It's no surprise that Rihanna, who is fiercely dedicated to elevating her Caribbean culture would be drawn to Ruth's work that is an ode to her own roots.

When Bernard Arnault, the Chairman and CEO of LVMH spoke to The New York Times about the Fenty line, he enthused, "to support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team" and it appears that Ruth Ossai is a welcome addition to that diverse team.

On the Fenty website, Rihanna speaks about what drives her to work with and create pieces for women. "Women are forces of this earth. We are multifaceted, complex, vulnerable yet bulletproof, and FENTY speaks to all of our intricacies. Some days I want to be submissive, many days I'm completely in charge and most days I feel like being both….so it was imperative that we created a line versatile enough to embrace and celebrate us in that way."

As well as creating a versatile line that empowers women, Rihanna has enlisted the help of forces like Ruth Ossai to help the FENTY narrative unfold and shed light on creatives of colour from all corners of the world. Ruth's success is just another victory for Nigerian creatives globally, from fashion to film to music. They are, rightfully, being recognised for their unique talents which are a stunning amalgamation of what it means to grow up Nigerian; a delicate balance of the beauty and the chaos that defines us.

Long may the reign continue!