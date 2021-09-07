Romeo Hunte speaks about his journey into fashion and fall collection with Tommy Hilfiger

Taking a cue from the colours of fall - orange, red, green, yellow, and brown, Hunte and Hilfiger created a vibrant fall collection filled with reimagined leather jackets, trench coats, shirts, shoes, and bags. Read all about it here.

Hunte is a young New York based fashion designer, who has worked with different celebrities like Zendaya, Michelle Obama, The Weeknd, J. Cole, Beyonce, Lakeith Steinfield, Doja Cat.

Who is Romeo Hunte?

Raised in Brooklyn, New York, Hunte grew up surrounded by women whose creative approach to fashion inspired him from an early age.

He attended the Fashion Institute of Technology after turning down two full athletic scholarships in Track and Field.

In 2014, Hunte launched his namesake brand Romeo Hunte New York while also working full time as a personal shopper in luxury retail and in editorial styling.

Through his experience in the industry, he strikes the perfect balance between creativity and practicality, which plays a primary role in each collection he designs."

Love for coats and jackets

"There’s something about the fall and winter in NYC that makes outerwear so iconic. Whether it’s bubble vests, puffer coats, trenches, or a denim jacket, in NYC your outerwear is just as much a part of your look as any other piece you’re wearing," Hunte said.

"That culture is truly a part of the Hunte's DNA."

Inspiration behind this collection

"NYC was a big inspiration behind the collection. The collaboration brings together our two design worlds: Tommy’s signature Manhattan prep and my Brooklyn streetwear style," Hunte said.

"I’ve always been interested in rewriting the narrative between luxury and urban street style through my designs.

"It was also very important to us that our capsule was designed with everyone in mind, therefore we put a strong focus on non-gender specific outerwear.

"We created styles that are both statement-making and wearable for self-expression and individuality."

Collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger

"I am so grateful to work with an iconic designer like Tommy Hilfiger – his mentorship and partnership have played a key role in my brand.

"This collaboration has not only provided an international platform for my designs but has also given me the chance to share my voice as a Black designer. "

"Brands have an incredible opportunity and responsibility to lead by example when it comes to diversity and inclusion, and Tommy has been leading the charge."

Love for African textiles and design

"Africa continues to be a textile goldmine. Nigeria is a place of bold colours and strong shapes while simultaneously merging global influences into its fashion scene.

"This is also true for all of us here at Romeo Hunte. I would love to partner with more Nigerian artists and tastemakers to amplify our brand."

This new collection with Hiliger is vibrant, beautiful, iconic and reminds us of why love the brand.

Romeo Hunte dive from retro classics reveals that he is King of trenchcoats and structured jackets.