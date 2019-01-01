After budding the inspiration for a while, Rogue fashion house is ready to "Bloom" in this new collection.

Inspired by flowers and the rosiness they bring to our world, Rogue created deluxe masterpieces befitting for queens.

"We believe the African woman is not just a queen, she's an epitome of prosperity and beauty which we try to portray in our debut collection."

With vibrant colours and interesting designs, this design definitely lives up to its name.

Creative Credits

Design Label: @ravenbyrogue

Talent: @queendammie

Design/Styling/Direction: @sadicoflagos

Asst Creative Director & Stylist: @amthe_plug

Photography: @bamiphotography

Hair: @hairbyope_smade