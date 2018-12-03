Rita Dominic's style is the picture of timeless elegance

The Nollywood star is also a star in the style stakes as fans look to her for timeless, high-fashion and flattering looks.
Rita Dominic is a Nigerian actress who has won several awards for her roles in both Nigerian and international films. She is definitely one of Nollywood's best actresses and has even turned her hand to producing and directing. Alongside that, Rita is also a fashion icon who is known for her highly sophisticated sense of style and dressing to suit her fabulous figure.
Her flawless sense of style has earned her many awards and she dresses to make a statement and turn heads. Whether she's at a red carpet event or wearing traditional at a celebrity wedding, Rita is not afraid to try new styles and take sartorial risks.
You can easily spot Rita in either a custom-made gown by a renowned designer or giving us smart casual vibes on her days off. From stunning figure-hugging dresses to a pair of jeans and a pretty blouse, Rita is a versatile dresser.
In today's style profile, we want to celebrate a women who never lets us down when it comes to fashion and who, after all these years, still graces the top of best dressed lists and puts women half her age to shame.
Enjoy Rita's style profile!
So I woke up this morning, opened my wardrobe and went completely blank on what to wear out today so this black t shirt and white pants were just staring at me... They continued staring... So I stared back.. and decided to wear black and white.. So I wore black and white.. and I'm still wearing black and white... (Doing a written @therealfemi impression) i find him hilarious!
I feel so overwhelmed each year with your show of love and affection! You are so amazing! I wish I could thank each of you individually.. I pray that you all will be celebrated the way you have celebrated me! I love you and thanks for being there for me always!#emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## #birthdaydinner Custom jumpsuit- @ladybeellionaire_luxury (gifted by @femijacobs) Photo- @shotbyernest Mua- @radiezbyeve. More photos on @stylewithritadominic