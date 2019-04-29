The Nollywood star stepped out in style on Sunday night to attend not one, but two events; the 2019 UBA CEO Awards and Bovi's 'Man on Fire' comedy show at Eko Hotel. Even though the actress revealed that she could only make it to one event, she made sure she turned heads in her navy blue and beaded ensemble from Nigerian designer Tiffany Amber.

Rita wore an off the shoulder gown with exaggerated puff sleeves. The bottom half on the dress was adorned with handmade beads for an extra dose of glam. She paired the stunning dress with some metallic peep-toe heels and a gorgeous, vintage-looking beaded purse.

Her trademark curls were swept to one side and she beamed as she posed for photographs in the hotel room corridor.

We can always count on Rita to bring the subtle, sexy, glamorous looks.