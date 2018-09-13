Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show was a celebration of all women

New York Fashion Week Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show was a celebration of all women

Rihanna's New York Fashion Week Savage x Fenty presentation put a spectacular end to the week as she celebrated women in all their glory.

  • Published:
The Hadid sisters pose with Rihanna after walking in her SavagexFenty show at NYFW play

The Hadid sisters pose with Rihanna after walking in her SavagexFenty show at NYFW

(Daily Mail)

Rihanna closed New York Fashion Week with the first presentation of her lingerie line Savage x Fenty. Expectations were high for the show and Rihanna didn't disappoint with a show that was a celebration of all women.

Rihanna's show began with two black plus-size models in colourful lingerie sets which set the tone for the diverse show. Rihanna, in true Riri form, cast a beautifully diverse line-up of models, dancers and performing artists and it was so much more than a catwalk show, it was a Savage x Fenty experience.

Rihanna also cast a host of supermodels like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Duckie Thot, a very pregnant Slick Woods, Joan Smalls, Paloma Elssesser, Leomie Anderson and Anita Marshall who strutted out in a variety of savage pieces. The gorgeous models sported a variety of bras, undies, teddies, nightgowns, pajamas and more.

Bella Hadid walks in the Savage x Fenty show play

Bella Hadid walks in the Savage x Fenty show

(Daily Mail)

Gigi Hadid walks in the Savage x Fenty show play

Gigi Hadid walks in the Savage x Fenty show

(Daily Mail)

The live stream began Live on Rihanna's Youtube Channel. According to Pitchfork: The show’s soundtrack included the Beatles’ Abbey Road song “Because” and songs by Sevdaliza and Catnaap. When Rihanna walked out at the end, she entered to Nicolas Cage's cover of Elvis Presley's 'Love Me Tender' from the Wild at Heart soundtrack.

Straight after the show, Rihanna wasted no time in dropping the collection online for fans to get an immediate taste.

She launched the collection with a stunning picture of her lying in a magical garden, reminiscent of her fashion week set, wearing a lime green lace bra with matching gloves. She finished off the look with a Fenty Beauty face and long auburn hair.

Want to check out all the Savage x Fenty action?

Check out the video below!

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Rest in Peace Fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez loses her battle with...bullet
2 Kyrzayda Rodriguez This fashion blogger isn't letting stage 4 cancer...bullet
3 Fashion Tribute Take a look at Kyrzayda Rodriguez's top style momentsbullet

Related Articles

Rihanna Singer to showcase at NYFW SS19
Rihanna Popstar looks ravishing at Ocean's 8 premiere in gold Poiret dress
Rihanna Singer is transformed by Edward Enninful for British Vogue's September issue
Pulse Opinion The September Issue: A celebration of black excellence
MET Gala 2018 Rihanna arrives event in pearled number, matching crown, robe
Rihanna Pop star looks sensational in a denim mini-skirt
Rihanna vs Cardi B Who wore this metallic Givenchy dress better?
Rihanna Singer steps out in New York looking icy in baby blue mini-dress
Rihanna Pop queen transformed into vintage bombshell for Garage magazine cover

Fashion

The official Nike Super Eagles jersey campaign
Super Eagles Nigeria’s World Cup jersey short listed for Beazley Designs of the Year Award
All She Needs This is all you need to know about the brand catering to Nigerian women's needs
David Tlale and his models stop traffic in NYC
New York Fashion Week David Tlale and his models stop traffic in NYC
Why we're coveting Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe's luxurious and minimalist style
Style Profile Why we're coveting Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe's luxurious and minimalist style