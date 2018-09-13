Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show was a celebration of all women

news

Rihanna closed New York Fashion Week with the first presentation of her lingerie line Savage x Fenty . Expectations were high for the show and Rihanna didn't disappoint with a show that was a celebration of all women.

Rihanna 's show began with two black plus-size models in colourful lingerie sets which set the tone for the diverse show. Rihanna, in true Riri form, cast a beautifully diverse line-up of models, dancers and performing artists and it was so much more than a catwalk show, it was a Savage x Fenty experience.

Rihanna also cast a host of supermodels like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Duckie Thot, a very pregnant Slick Woods, Joan Smalls, Paloma Elssesser, Leomie Anderson and Anita Marshall who strutted out in a variety of savage pieces. The gorgeous models sported a variety of bras, undies, teddies, nightgowns, pajamas and more.

The live stream began Live on Rihanna's Youtube Channel. According to Pitchfork: The show’s soundtrack included the Beatles’ Abbey Road song “Because” and songs by Sevdaliza and Catnaap. When Rihanna walked out at the end, she entered to Nicolas Cage's cover of Elvis Presley's 'Love Me Tender' from the Wild at Heart soundtrack.

Straight after the show, Rihanna wasted no time in dropping the collection online for fans to get an immediate taste.

She launched the collection with a stunning picture of her lying in a magical garden, reminiscent of her fashion week set, wearing a lime green lace bra with matching gloves. She finished off the look with a Fenty Beauty face and long auburn hair.

Want to check out all the Savage x Fenty action?

Check out the video below!