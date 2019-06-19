From her smash hit beauty brand Fenty Beauty to her newly-launched Luxury clothing line in collaboration with LVMH ‘Fenty’, Rihanna has conquered the worlds of both beauty and fashion.

In May, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group, confirmed not only that the fashion line created by Rihanna was becoming part of its fashion conglomerate. The line would irrevocably change the face of fashion, forever and since it’s first drip, the world has caught Fenty fever.

metro uk

Rihanna became the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison, and her line was the first new house created by the group since Christian Lacroix in 1987. It joins other luxury brands as Dior, Givenchy, Celine and Fendi and positions Rihanna as a breakthrough designer on a number of levels.

The brand also confirmed that Rihanna’s sales model would be different and she would forgo the standards seasonal collection format in favourite of something more modern. Fenty’s first ‘drop’ was debuted in Paris last month with a whole host of celebrities and fashionistas showing up to support the Barbadian mogul. The drop featured corset denim dresses, denim miniskirts and luxurious cotton deconstructed shirts. What really got the people going we’re Fenty’s line of luxurious accessories including sunglasses, fine jewelry and of course, killer heels.

Moving on from that first drop, Fenty has confirmed that they are ready to release their second drop on the 19th June and what better way to celebrate it than with a pop up! The Grammy winner attended the opening at The Webster in SOHO on Tuesday 18th June.

Rihanna's size-inclusive clothing line cones correct with the Summer pieces which include brightly colored bodycon dresses, graphic t-shirts, metallic heels and glamourous accessories.

Rihanna herself was spotted in New York heading to the Fenty pop-up last night and she looked show-stopping in Fenty summer pieces. Rihanna brought the tropical vibes in a bright pink ruched silk link dress from her upcoming collection. She matched the gorgeous dress with a pair of minimal metallic Fenty stilettos.

Rihanna, the queen of versatile looks, upped the ante with a pair of waist length auburn box braids which made the star look even more youthful.

She finished off the look with a full face of Fenty Beauty and we are beyond impressed with the colour match job between her lipstick and her drsss. The perks of having your own beauty and fashion line right?!

Speaking about the iconic Fenty line, Rihanna and Bernard Arnault expressed their excitement of a line that would undeniable change the face of Fashion forever.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty declared: “Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, added: “Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”