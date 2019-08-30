This comes just after the debut of the line’s latest campaign editorial done in collaboration with art photographer Liz Johnson Artur which features Fenty-clad models in a series of candid moments on the streets of Peckham in South London.

The latest Fenty photo-series explores London’s very own Peckham neighborhood for the Release 8-19. Mixing the texture and shape of the new release with Artur’s love of the streets and essence of Peckham, the pictorial, featuring top models is a juxtaposition between high fashion and the streets.

Available exclusively online, the new collection introduces a range of pre-fall staples designed to challenge and transform traditional suiting.

Double-breasted satin blazers appear in a light mulberry sheen to feature the Maison’s signature waist-cinching form, while the use of cotton-jersey is elevated into biker-style sweatshirts and ankle zip pants that elongate the silhouette.

For shoes, Rihanna introduces Fenty’s first-ever boot, a Corset boot featuring an angular T-heel, along with twist-strap pumps in white leather and wasabi satin.

Accessories-wise, pearls feature in a series of arm cuffs and free-hanging hoops, joined by the label’s foldable sunglasses in a new jet-black colour.

We can slowly see the fun, flirty Fenty we met morphing into its more serious yet just as stylish A/W counterpart, Brilliant!