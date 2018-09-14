Rihanna looks sensational in white couture at Diamond Ball

news

Rihanna held the 4th edition of the Diamond Ball last night on behalf of the Clara Lionel Foundation in honour of her beloved Grandmother. The singer looks sensational in white couture jumpsuit at the event which held in New York last night.

Rihanna and philanthropy go hand in hand. The pop-star with a heart of gold has headed up many initiatives but none have been closer to her heart than the Clara Lionel Foundation which was created after her grandmother passed away. The foundation believes in 'the right to education as a weapon against injustice and inequality, and the right to health as a necessity for happiness and productivity.'

Last year, the Diamond Ball raised over $5 million dollars in support of CLF's global education and emergency response programs around the world. This year's attendees were given the chance to bid on a number of desirable items including a Fenty Beauty holiday Bundle.

Rihanna looked like an ice queen at the event which held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The singer wore a white lace and taffetta couture jumpsuit by Alexis Mabille Couture which she accessorised with b jewellrey.

Rihanna also wore Fenty Beauty, a special Diamond Gloss Bomb created in honour of the event and a limited edition silver highlighter called 'Diamond Bomb' too.