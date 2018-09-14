Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Rihanna looks sensational in white couture at Diamond Ball

Rihanna Singer looks sensational in white couture jumpsuit at Diamond Ball

New York Fashion Week was ended in style as Rihanna hosted her annual Diamond Ball and looked amazing in a white couture ensemble.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rihanna looks sensational in white couture at Diamond Ball play

Rihanna looks sensational in white couture at Diamond Ball

(Instagram/ stylevitae)

Rihanna held the 4th edition of the Diamond Ball last night on behalf of the Clara Lionel Foundation in honour of her beloved Grandmother. The singer looks sensational in white couture jumpsuit at the event which held in New York last night.

Rihanna and philanthropy go hand in hand. The pop-star with a heart of gold has headed up many initiatives but none have been closer to her heart than the Clara Lionel Foundation which was created after her grandmother passed away. The foundation believes in 'the right to education as a weapon against injustice and inequality, and the right to health as a necessity for happiness and productivity.'

Last year, the Diamond Ball raised over $5 million dollars in support of CLF's global education and emergency response programs around the world. This year's attendees were given the chance to bid on a number of desirable items including a Fenty Beauty holiday Bundle.

View this post on Instagram

omg she looks gorgeous. @badgalriri

A post shared by Robyn Rihanna Fenty (@navyxrih) on

Rihanna looked like an ice queen at the event which held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The singer wore a white lace and taffetta couture jumpsuit by Alexis Mabille Couture which she accessorised with b jewellrey.

Rihanna also wore Fenty Beauty, a special Diamond Gloss Bomb created in honour of the event and a limited edition silver highlighter called 'Diamond Bomb' too.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Rest in Peace Fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez loses her battle with...bullet
2 Kyrzayda Rodriguez This fashion blogger isn't letting stage 4 cancer...bullet
3 Wizkid Singer's Nike 'Star Boy' jersey sells out in record timebullet

Related Articles

Rihanna Singer to showcase at NYFW SS19
Rihanna vs Cardi B Who wore this metallic Givenchy dress better?
MET Gala 2018 Rihanna arrives event in pearled number, matching crown, robe
Rihanna Singer is transformed by Edward Enninful for British Vogue's September issue
Rihanna Singer steps out in New York looking icy in baby blue mini-dress
Rihanna Pop star looks sensational in a denim mini-skirt
Rihanna Pop queen transformed into vintage bombshell for Garage magazine cover
New York Fashion Week Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show was a celebration of all women

Fashion

Maki Oh makes a triumphant return with inspired new collection at New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week Maki Oh makes a triumphant return with inspired new collection
Ebube Nwagbo Nollywood actress launches new clothing line 'PoshedUp By Eb'
Check out all the highlights from NSFDW2018
NSFDW2018 Check out all the highlights from the exciting fashion show
Sketch to Fame A call for aspiring African fashion designers to participate in the competition