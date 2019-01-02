Apart from official Fenty Beauty engagements, sightings of Rihanna have been few and far between which is why it was a pleasant surprise when she popped up in London looking sensational in a sparkling gown as she rang in the New Year with family, friends and of course, her billionaire boo, Hassan Jameel.

The Barbadian singer, 30, ensured all eyes were on her as she went braless in a sexy plunging glittering silver gown and cream-coloured fur coat. She was certainly a sight for sore eyes as she exited the back door of Annabel's private members' club in Mayfair, London on Monday night.

Rihanna stunned in the eye-catching number which showed off her amazing figure to perfection. Her coat was effortlessly draped off one shoulder as she strutted along in a pair of sparkling stilettos.

The ANTI singer's glossy looks were curled and fell loosely around her shoulders and complemented her statement silver earrings and blinged out sunglasses.

All in all, Rihanna stole the show and it's nice to know that she and her boo are still going strong.