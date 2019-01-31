Rihanna's certainly not afraid to make bold fashion statements and her latest look in New York was one for the books.

Rihanna turned heads when she braved chilly New York on Tuesday evening, wearing an 80's inspired nude jacket and white satin slip skirt.

Rihanna, 30, looked as if she meant business as she stepped out into the rainy night.

The ANTI singer made her grand entrance that evening in a pair of strappy white high heels that showed off her perfectly formed feet.

She added to the neutral theme by carrying a chic, white purse and accessorising with Le Vian necklaces and a simple and classic silver watch. Rihanna's skin looked radiant and she added a dash of hot red lipstick, a winged slick of eye liner, and a shimmering coat of eye shadow, no doubt courtesy of Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna looked every inch the superstar as she made her way outside, protecting her curly jet black locks with an umbrella helpfully carried by an assistant.

Instagram closet 'Haus of Rihanna', who work closely with her styling team already had details of Riri's outfits. Rihanna's over-sized nude blazer was by Y Project. She accessorised with a croc Fendi purse and Manolo Blahnik 'Paloma' sandals.