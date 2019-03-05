Rekana launches their semi-formal menswear collection and every man need a piece in his wardrobe

Rekana joins the growing number of fashion brands to introduce a men’s line with their latest collection.

Fashion-forward label Rekana joins other prominent fashion brands such as Maki Oh in unveiling a menswear line. The line, modelled by actor and model Mel Chude, is described as bold and versatile, something the Rekana Man should aim to be.

The pieces are a creative take on menswear basics with interesting use of silhouettes and colour. The Rekana Man is stylish yet needs clothes that will adapt to his busy and unpredictable lifestyle. There needs to be a synergy between him and the outfit.

Founded by stylist and fashion influencer, Sharon Ojonng, Rekana is a brand that is bold, courageous and versatile. According to their brand story, 'Rekana is a ready-to-wear brand providing men and women with designs inspired by runway and street style trend, and functional, stylish and make a statement to the discerning eye.'

At the heart of the brand is the idea of empowerment and wanting to create a community of dreamers, believers, doers and achievers and free-thinking men and women to be themselves, be confident in their own skin and bodies.

Modelling these new pieces, Mel Chude breathes life and masculine energy into these simple yet powerful pieces; embodying everything the Rekana Man is about.

With semi-formal pieces, mix and match separates in vibrant colours and a dash of cheeky checks, the collection forms the solid foundation for every modern man's wardrobe.

Credits

Photography: @sunmisola_olorunnisola

Creative Direction: @sharonojong

Model: @melchude

Accessories: @bayiofficial @seventeen.02