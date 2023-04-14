Rating the fashion in recent Nigerian music videos

A lot has been happening in the music industry with the songs being released back to back and records being broken, we thought we would rate the fashion in top music videos released in Nigeria.

We would be looking at the fashion of the owners of the songs and not the featured artistes.

Davido on the set of unavailable

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Davido chose muted colours and dressed in his typical fashion. He chose jeans and a denim jacket, and colourful sneakers.

Pulse Nigeria

He even wore a padded bomber jacket and shorts. He looked so casual and relaxed, not really music video fashion, but we still loved it.

Adekunle Gold on the set of Party no dey stop

ADVERTISEMENT

Adekunle Gold was a burst of colours in his music video. Some might complain about the aesthetics of the video, but he was well-dressed.

Love the yellow sleeveless two-piece, the red suit jacket and the cream knitted shirt and brown pants, his fashion was at 100.

Tiwa Savage on the set of Stamina

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiwa Savage wore a silver shimmering gown in the video but kept her short hair. She also wore pink feathers and a short gown and looked quite like a costume.

Pulse Nigeria

Victony on the set of Soweto remix

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT