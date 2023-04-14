The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Rating the fashion in recent Nigerian music videos

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's what we think about the fashion in Nigerian music videos.

Music video fashion lately
Music video fashion lately

Recommended articles

A lot has been happening in the music industry with the songs being released back to back and records being broken, we thought we would rate the fashion in top music videos released in Nigeria.

We would be looking at the fashion of the owners of the songs and not the featured artistes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Davido on the set unavailable [YouTube]
Davido on the set unavailable [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

Davido chose muted colours and dressed in his typical fashion. He chose jeans and a denim jacket, and colourful sneakers.

Davido on the set of Unavailable [Youtube]
Davido on the set of Unavailable [Youtube] Pulse Nigeria

He even wore a padded bomber jacket and shorts. He looked so casual and relaxed, not really music video fashion, but we still loved it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adekunle Gold was a burst of colours in his music video. Some might complain about the aesthetics of the video, but he was well-dressed.

Love the yellow sleeveless two-piece, the red suit jacket and the cream knitted shirt and brown pants, his fashion was at 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiwa Savage wore a silver shimmering gown in the video but kept her short hair. She also wore pink feathers and a short gown and looked quite like a costume.

Tiwa Savage on the set of Stamina [Youtube]
Tiwa Savage on the set of Stamina [Youtube] Pulse Nigeria
Victony on the set of Soweto [gunzoeg]
Victony on the set of Soweto [gunzoeg] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Victony wore a two-piece that looked straight out of a Wizkid video. It was certainly giving us all the vibes that will certainly get from Wizkid. While others complained that he was copying Wizkid, imitation is the best form of flattery.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Signs your spouse might be hiding money from you

Signs your spouse might be hiding money from you

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

10 essential items to get your woman when she is on her period

Rating the fashion in recent Nigerian music videos

Rating the fashion in recent Nigerian music videos

Want to learn more about your African Heritage: Here's how to dig deeper to find your roots

Want to learn more about your African Heritage: Here's how to dig deeper to find your roots

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

Why you should start using onion water now!

Why you should start using onion water now!

5 countries where beaches are completely free and why Lagos should adopt that

5 countries where beaches are completely free and why Lagos should adopt that

The most expensive sneakers ever sold belonged to Michael Jordan

The most expensive sneakers ever sold belonged to Michael Jordan

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

The Eyo masquerades and the significance of the Eyo festival

The Eyo masquerades and the significance of the Eyo festival

5 Interesting festivals celebrated by the Igarra people of Edo state

5 Interesting festivals celebrated by the Igarra people of Edo state

Pulse Sports

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Manchester United manager blames Sevilla draw on bad luck

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

Super Eagle Terem Moffi gives Nice advantage against Basel with brilliant brace

How good was Obafemi Martins' breakout year at Inter Milan?

How good was Obafemi Martins' breakout year at Inter Milan?

Europa League: Manchester United did not miss Rashford against Sevilla, they lacked control

Europa League: Manchester United did not miss Rashford against Sevilla, they lacked control

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The top 3 winners of the pageant [Twitter/gospelfilmsng]

Mountain of Fire church holds beauty pageant

Here's how celebs showed up to the Gangs of Lagos premiere [Instagram]

Rating the fashion at 'Gangs of Lagos' premiere

Burna Boy vs Adekunle's style [Twitter]

Burna Boy vs Adekunle Gold's fashion and styling, is one person copying the other?

Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Kim Oprah and Ini twinning in identical brown gown