RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Raffia accesories are essential to beach wear and vacations

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Raffia accessories are essential beach and vacation outfits.

Different shapes of raffia bags [pinterest]
Different shapes of raffia bags [pinterest]

Raffia is made from dried palm leaves. It is an ancient material used for making mats, fans, hats and bags. The modern world is opening up its eyes to its beauty.

Recommended articles

Raffia accessories look tribal and relaxed. You are literally wearing art because they are handmade.

Raffia bags come in different shapes and sizes. So it depends on what you want to use it for or where you want to go with it.

A cute raffia purse [pinterest]
A cute raffia purse [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Tote shaped raffia bags would carry more things; so it is more for a poolside outing but a purse shaped raffia bag would be perfect for a casual date to the beach.

Raffia bags are perfect for the beach [pinterest]
Raffia bags are perfect for the beach [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Raffia or straw jewellery is also incredibly artistic and very fashionable beach or vacation wear.

Beautiful rafia jewellery [pinterest]
Beautiful rafia jewellery [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Of course, raffia hats protect you from the harmful rays of the sun while looking chic.

Protect yourself from the sun with straw hats [pinterest]
Protect yourself from the sun with straw hats [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The amazing thing about raffia jewellery is you do not have to be exploited by online vendors whose asking prices might be outrageous.

I see a lot of raffia bags, belts and so much more being hawked around my street and even on the beach.

Nigerian beaches are a place to get amazingly cheap deals so do not sleep on it next time you visit the beach.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Raffia accesories are essential to beach wear and vacations

Raffia accesories are essential to beach wear and vacations

5 annoying things about adulthood

5 annoying things about adulthood

Natural Hair Girl: 5 ways to prevent your natural hair from shrinking

Natural Hair Girl: 5 ways to prevent your natural hair from shrinking

Beauty Inspiration: Sharon Ooja in red lipstick is always a serve

Beauty Inspiration: Sharon Ooja in red lipstick is always a serve

Wizygbe Tours: Owned by a Nigerian outside

Wizygbe Tours: Owned by a Nigerian outside

5 reasons why your stomach isn’t flat

5 reasons why your stomach isn’t flat

Natural Remedies: Carrot soap gives an even-toned complexion without any adverse effect

Natural Remedies: Carrot soap gives an even-toned complexion without any adverse effect

5 reasons why men are more likely to commit suicide

5 reasons why men are more likely to commit suicide

Skincare Secrets: How to avoid and treat back acne

Skincare Secrets: How to avoid and treat back acne