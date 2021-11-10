Raffia accesories are essential to beach wear and vacations

Raffia accessories look tribal and relaxed. You are literally wearing art because they are handmade.

Raffia bags come in different shapes and sizes. So it depends on what you want to use it for or where you want to go with it.

Tote shaped raffia bags would carry more things; so it is more for a poolside outing but a purse shaped raffia bag would be perfect for a casual date to the beach.

Raffia or straw jewellery is also incredibly artistic and very fashionable beach or vacation wear.

Of course, raffia hats protect you from the harmful rays of the sun while looking chic.

The amazing thing about raffia jewellery is you do not have to be exploited by online vendors whose asking prices might be outrageous.

I see a lot of raffia bags, belts and so much more being hawked around my street and even on the beach.