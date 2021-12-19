Top 7 fashion trends of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

So, what were the top fashion trends of 2021?

1. Ashewo shorts

This year, men (especially Lagos men) were not ashamed to show off their legs. Men started wearing short shorts as casual attires and called them ashewo shorts.

2. Mesh (net) and lace gowns

It is not an aso-ebi or a red carpet event without half of the women wearing mesh and lace gowns.

Most of these mesh materials would be in brown or nude colour with a nude underlay.

Sometimes, there were sequins and reflective mirror-like objects on these gowns.

3. Formal wear and sneakers

Whether it was a suit or an agbada, we saw the unusual trend of men wearing formal wear with sneakers - white sneakers precisely.

4. Boyfriend trousers or mom jeans

Most ladies bought big loose jean trousers this year. They are popularly called boyfriend trousers. If you are a woman and you didn't buy boyfriend trousers, then peer pressure has nothing on you.

5. Ashewo dresses

Ashewo dresses are very skimpy, body revealing gowns. They became a trend on Twitter as women looked for vendors who sell revealing dresses.

6. Bottega heels and slippers

This was a favourite of many celebrities and influencers as they wore these square-shaped strapped heels.

7. Oversized clothes

