Top 7 fashion trends of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Every year new fashion trends begin or at least old trends get recycled.

These are the fashion trends of the year

There were certain outfits we couldn’t stop seeing this year. There were some we swore we would never wear but ended up wearing because of how popular they became.

So, what were the top fashion trends of 2021?

These short shorts were in vogue [esquire]
These short shorts were in vogue [esquire] Pulse Nigeria

This year, men (especially Lagos men) were not ashamed to show off their legs. Men started wearing short shorts as casual attires and called them ashewo shorts.

Tacha is beautiful in this nude lace gown [instagram/tacha]
Tacha is beautiful in this nude lace gown [instagram/tacha] Pulse Nigeria

It is not an aso-ebi or a red carpet event without half of the women wearing mesh and lace gowns.

Most of these mesh materials would be in brown or nude colour with a nude underlay.

Sometimes, there were sequins and reflective mirror-like objects on these gowns.

Many people combined formal wears with sneakers [Clipkulture]
Many people combined formal wears with sneakers [Clipkulture] Pulse Nigeria

Whether it was a suit or an agbada, we saw the unusual trend of men wearing formal wear with sneakers - white sneakers precisely.

These are called mom jeans [pinterest]
These are called mom jeans [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Most ladies bought big loose jean trousers this year. They are popularly called boyfriend trousers. If you are a woman and you didn't buy boyfriend trousers, then peer pressure has nothing on you.

Ashewo dresses became a thing [amazon]
Ashewo dresses became a thing [amazon] Pulse Nigeria

Ashewo dresses are very skimpy, body revealing gowns. They became a trend on Twitter as women looked for vendors who sell revealing dresses.

Bottega slippers took the most hit on twitter {pinterest}
Bottega slippers took the most hit on twitter {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

This was a favourite of many celebrities and influencers as they wore these square-shaped strapped heels.

Oversized clothing were trendy too [instagram/taymesan]
Oversized clothing were trendy too [instagram/taymesan] Pulse Nigeria

Does it have to be your size? Well, this year proved that it does not have to be, as we embraced oversized blazers, trousers, shirts and shorts. Perhaps a relic of the alte crowd.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

