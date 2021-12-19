There were certain outfits we couldn’t stop seeing this year. There were some we swore we would never wear but ended up wearing because of how popular they became.
Top 7 fashion trends of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]
Every year new fashion trends begin or at least old trends get recycled.
So, what were the top fashion trends of 2021?
1. Ashewo shorts
This year, men (especially Lagos men) were not ashamed to show off their legs. Men started wearing short shorts as casual attires and called them ashewo shorts.
2. Mesh (net) and lace gowns
It is not an aso-ebi or a red carpet event without half of the women wearing mesh and lace gowns.
Most of these mesh materials would be in brown or nude colour with a nude underlay.
Sometimes, there were sequins and reflective mirror-like objects on these gowns.
3. Formal wear and sneakers
Whether it was a suit or an agbada, we saw the unusual trend of men wearing formal wear with sneakers - white sneakers precisely.
4. Boyfriend trousers or mom jeans
Most ladies bought big loose jean trousers this year. They are popularly called boyfriend trousers. If you are a woman and you didn't buy boyfriend trousers, then peer pressure has nothing on you.
5. Ashewo dresses
Ashewo dresses are very skimpy, body revealing gowns. They became a trend on Twitter as women looked for vendors who sell revealing dresses.
6. Bottega heels and slippers
This was a favourite of many celebrities and influencers as they wore these square-shaped strapped heels.
7. Oversized clothes
Does it have to be your size? Well, this year proved that it does not have to be, as we embraced oversized blazers, trousers, shirts and shorts. Perhaps a relic of the alte crowd.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng