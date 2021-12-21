RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Top 5 fashionable male celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

After the year of lockdown (2020), people were prepared to step out looking their best.

These are the top fashionable male celebrities
These are the top fashionable male celebrities

These male celebrities dazzled us each time they stepped out and their pictures were massively liked on social media.

These five people generated buzz and conversations about their outfits and trended for fashionable reasons.

www.instagram.com

Ebuka was featured twice in British GQ. He was listed among the most fashionable men on Instagram by GQ and TV personalities making waves. He was also on the cover of Schick magazine.

For every Big Brother Eviction Show, Ebuka dazzled us with magnificent outfits that stirred conversation.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Denola is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable men in Nigeria and an ever-present on any fashion list. He is effortlessly stylish in his well-tailored suits and shirts, and this year was not an exception. His TikTok videos also went viral.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

When it comes to fashion Davido hardly disappoints. His take on urban wear is applaudable.

He covered L’Officiel Australia, Billboard Magazine, and Flaunt in different stunning and elegant outfits.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Wizkid doesn’t have to do too much to create a splash. We loved all these casual looks with oversized shirts with prints.

Another fashion highlight was the well-tailored trousers on the cover of his album and the outfits in his Ginger music video where he wore a sweater in an interesting way.

He was also featured in GQ magazine.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

www.instagram.com

Whitemoney came on the Big Brother stage dressed like a rich Igbo merchant and even after the house, he keeps up with that style.

He loves his kaftan and loose outfits and that gives him an air of reverence like an Odogwu.

