A lot of our female celebrities gave us enough fashion inspiration to feed on this year.
Top 10 fashionable female celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]
Who has been your most fashionable female celebrity this year?
But some in particular have consistently topped our best-dressed lists, and given us a lot to talk about.
So, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most fashionable female celebrities:
1. Toke Makinwa
Unsurprisingly, Toke tops the list as the most fashionable female celebrity in Nigeria this year.
This year, she served looks at different times.
What makes Toke so fashionable is her combination of luxury items and colours.
We have to give it to her stylist too for always putting together the best outfits.
2. Nancy Isime
Nancy is always the hostess with the mostest. She never has an off fashion moment and slays effortlessly every single time.
3. Sharon Ooja
Sharon is an effortless beauty. Her wig game is top-notch, all the outfits are classy, fashionable and stylish. She is always a sight for sore eyes and not in a stereotypical way.
4. Nengi Hampson
Nengi has also been one of the most fashionable females we have seen this year.
She won Pulse's Fashion Influencer of the Year award, thrills us every time with her stylish photoshoots, and has had many of her looks recreated by fans.
5. Mercy Eke
Mercy is a fashion killer. She understands the assignment every time she steps out. We are never disappointed in her style.
6. Tiwa Savage
Tiwa is also one of the most fashionable celebrities this year and she gave us many moments to marvel at her beauty.
7. Beverly Naya
Beverly is one of the beauties of 2021. Her hair, makeup and style are always way up there. If you are looking for celebrities whose style you can imitate then you should not count Beverly out.
8. Tacha
Tacha is also a top tier fashion influencer with the perfect pictures, perfect outfit and the perfect poses to keep us glued to her Instagram page.
9. Lily Afegbai
Lily is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who thinks outside the box when it comes to outfit selection. We cannot forget how she channelled Cardi B for her birthday photoshoot.
10. Liquorose
Liquorose is a newcomer to stardom but her urban streetstyle has been an enviable one since she left the Big Brother Naija house. She often mixes baggy trouser and shorts with heels, and we absolutely love that she pulls that off every time.
