Top 10 fashionable female celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Temi Iwalaiye

Who has been your most fashionable female celebrity this year?

These are the leading fashion ladies of the year
These are the leading fashion ladies of the year

A lot of our female celebrities gave us enough fashion inspiration to feed on this year.

But some in particular have consistently topped our best-dressed lists, and given us a lot to talk about.

So, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most fashionable female celebrities:

When it comes to fashion, Toke is the queen [Instagram/Toke]
When it comes to fashion, Toke is the queen [Instagram/Toke] Pulse Nigeria

Unsurprisingly, Toke tops the list as the most fashionable female celebrity in Nigeria this year.

This year, she served looks at different times.

She sticks to the theme [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]
She sticks to the theme [Instagram/TokeMakinwa] Pulse Nigeria

What makes Toke so fashionable is her combination of luxury items and colours.

Color combinations are her playing field [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]
Color combinations are her playing field [Instagram/TokeMakinwa] Pulse Nigeria

We have to give it to her stylist too for always putting together the best outfits.

Nancy is an unbothered fashion queen [Instagram/NancyIsime]
Nancy is an unbothered fashion queen [Instagram/NancyIsime] Pulse Nigeria

Nancy is always the hostess with the mostest. She never has an off fashion moment and slays effortlessly every single time.

Nancy always slays [Instagram/NancyIsime]
Nancy always slays [Instagram/NancyIsime] Pulse Nigeria
Sharon looks beautiful in every picture and every event [Instagram/SharonOoja]
Sharon looks beautiful in every picture and every event [Instagram/SharonOoja] Pulse Nigeria

Sharon is an effortless beauty. Her wig game is top-notch, all the outfits are classy, fashionable and stylish. She is always a sight for sore eyes and not in a stereotypical way.

Sharon is a beauty queen [Instagram/SharonOoja]
Sharon is a beauty queen [Instagram/SharonOoja] Pulse Nigeria
Nengi's stylist always come through [Instagram/NengiHampson]
Nengi's stylist always come through [Instagram/NengiHampson] Pulse Nigeria

Nengi has also been one of the most fashionable females we have seen this year.

She won Pulse's Fashion Influencer of the Year award, thrills us every time with her stylish photoshoots, and has had many of her looks recreated by fans.

Nengi brought the heat this year [Instagram/NengiHampson]
Nengi brought the heat this year [Instagram/NengiHampson] Pulse Nigeria
Mercy slays effortlessly [Instagram/MercyEke]
Mercy slays effortlessly [Instagram/MercyEke] Pulse Nigeria

Mercy is a fashion killer. She understands the assignment every time she steps out. We are never disappointed in her style.

Mercy's style is top notch [Instagram/MercyEke]
Mercy's style is top notch [Instagram/MercyEke] Pulse Nigeria
Tiwa also brings on the fashion heat [Instagram/TiwaSavage]
Tiwa also brings on the fashion heat [Instagram/TiwaSavage] Pulse Nigeria

Tiwa is also one of the most fashionable celebrities this year and she gave us many moments to marvel at her beauty.

Tiwa is always pretty and gorgeous [Instagram/TiwaSavage]
Tiwa is always pretty and gorgeous [Instagram/TiwaSavage] Pulse Nigeria
Bevelry Naya is a fashion goddess too [Instagram/BevelryNaya]
Bevelry Naya is a fashion goddess too [Instagram/BevelryNaya] Pulse Nigeria

Beverly is one of the beauties of 2021. Her hair, makeup and style are always way up there. If you are looking for celebrities whose style you can imitate then you should not count Beverly out.

She looks great in our picture and event [Instagram/BevelryNaya]
She looks great in our picture and event [Instagram/BevelryNaya] Pulse Nigeria
Her outfits are always beautiful [Instagram/Tacha]
Her outfits are always beautiful [Instagram/Tacha] Pulse Nigeria

Tacha is also a top tier fashion influencer with the perfect pictures, perfect outfit and the perfect poses to keep us glued to her Instagram page.

Lily makes fashion statements [Instagram/LilyAfe]
Lily makes fashion statements [Instagram/LilyAfe] Pulse Nigeria

Lily is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who thinks outside the box when it comes to outfit selection. We cannot forget how she channelled Cardi B for her birthday photoshoot.

Liquorose is a new comer who makes waves [Instagram/Liquorose]
Liquorose is a new comer who makes waves [Instagram/Liquorose] Pulse Nigeria

Liquorose is a newcomer to stardom but her urban streetstyle has been an enviable one since she left the Big Brother Naija house. She often mixes baggy trouser and shorts with heels, and we absolutely love that she pulls that off every time.

