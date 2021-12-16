Top 10 fashionable female celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

But some in particular have consistently topped our best-dressed lists, and given us a lot to talk about.

So, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most fashionable female celebrities:

1. Toke Makinwa

Pulse Nigeria

Unsurprisingly, Toke tops the list as the most fashionable female celebrity in Nigeria this year.

This year, she served looks at different times.

Pulse Nigeria

What makes Toke so fashionable is her combination of luxury items and colours.

Pulse Nigeria

We have to give it to her stylist too for always putting together the best outfits.

2. Nancy Isime

Pulse Nigeria

Nancy is always the hostess with the mostest. She never has an off fashion moment and slays effortlessly every single time.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Sharon Ooja

Pulse Nigeria

Sharon is an effortless beauty. Her wig game is top-notch, all the outfits are classy, fashionable and stylish. She is always a sight for sore eyes and not in a stereotypical way.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Nengi Hampson

Pulse Nigeria

Nengi has also been one of the most fashionable females we have seen this year.

She won Pulse's Fashion Influencer of the Year award, thrills us every time with her stylish photoshoots, and has had many of her looks recreated by fans.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Mercy Eke

Pulse Nigeria

Mercy is a fashion killer. She understands the assignment every time she steps out. We are never disappointed in her style.

Pulse Nigeria

6. Tiwa Savage

Pulse Nigeria

Tiwa is also one of the most fashionable celebrities this year and she gave us many moments to marvel at her beauty.

Pulse Nigeria

7. Beverly Naya

Pulse Nigeria

Beverly is one of the beauties of 2021. Her hair, makeup and style are always way up there. If you are looking for celebrities whose style you can imitate then you should not count Beverly out.

Pulse Nigeria

8. Tacha

Pulse Nigeria

Tacha is also a top tier fashion influencer with the perfect pictures, perfect outfit and the perfect poses to keep us glued to her Instagram page.

9. Lily Afegbai

Pulse Nigeria

Lily is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who thinks outside the box when it comes to outfit selection. We cannot forget how she channelled Cardi B for her birthday photoshoot.

10. Liquorose

Pulse Nigeria