Pulse Lists 2018: Top 5 fashionable moments on social media

Social media has been awash this year with many notable moments but here's what got people's tongues wagging in the style stakes. From Meg's drop dead gorgeous dress by Ujuestelo to Toke showing off her enhanced figure in THAT green dress.

These are the social media style moments of 2018.

The AMVCA’s are a chance for stars to get dressed to the nines and wear the most dramatic and beautiful gowns they can possibly imagine. Actress Meg Otanwa took this memo personally and stopped the show in a stunning Ujuestelo gown.

The teal one-shoulder dress was ruched at the waist to show off Meg's sensational figure. The petite actress made sure she had a lot of leg on show as the dress pooled around her feet in dramatic fashion. She accessorised with a pair of strappy gold sandals and a gorgeous pair of diamond earrings shaped like a snake. The dress set social media on fire and was definitely one of the more memorable outfits of the night.

Toke Makinwa has remained in the headlines all year. With rumours of her alleged surgery rife, she’s certainly been showing off her ‘assets’ more and more on the gram. One of her more memorable outfits was the sheer green number she wore to host the MBGN competition.

Toke's dress was a revealing green evening gown with mesh inserts from designer Tope FnR. The dress, which was for the most part, see-through, was a floor length green evening dress with sequin accents. Toke paired it with a wavy bob and natural looking makeup making the dress the star of the look. Toke made sure her fans got a good look at the dress from all angles and titillated us with her curves.

This style moment definitely broke the internet and divided opinion. We wouldn’t expect anything different from an eclectic style icon like Sal Gbajabiamila. Sal Gbajabiamila, wife of House of Reps member Femi Gbajabiamila celebrated her birthday earlier this year with an amazing Mad Hatter tea party.

For the special occasion, Sal wore and orange tulle Molly Goddard dress which was far from shy and retiring. The dress, which was authentic Sal, was however not everybody’s cup of tea (no pun intended). Some thought it was OTT but whatever your opinion of the dress, you can’t deny that they stylish matriarch wore it well.

This year’s Royal Wedding was arguably one of the most anticipated events of the year. Prince Harry was set to wed bi-racial American actress Meghan Markle and the world was on tenterhooks, wandering what she would choose for the big day. Meghan Markle has arrived to marry Prince Harry in a simple but beautiful pure white Givenchy dress ending months of speculation about who the future Duchess of Sussex would wear on her big day.

Meghan sent shockwaves around the globe when she arrived wearing a dress designed by Claire Keller for Givenchy. It was an unexpectedly demure and classic choice from the fashion forward Meghan and she paired it with one of the Queen’s tiaras as is custom during British Royal weddings. Meghan’s dress was the talk of the town for weeks after the wedding and will certainly go down in the history books.

Rihanna was one of the hosts of the legendary MET Gala ball which had the controversial ‘Heavenly Bodies’ theme. The event had stars dress up in haute couture to honour the theme but Rihanna outdid herself in an outfit which was the perfect homage to the Pope.

The pop star rocked a embellished mini dress with a matching robe, crown and Bishop’s hat as she posed on the Met Gala steps. The outfit, which was designer by legendary couturier Maison Margiela. The internet collectively agreed that Rihanna’s outfit was certainly one of the best of the night.